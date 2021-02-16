Logo
Why Smash Ultimate fans think Overwatch’s Tracer could be next DLC fighter

Published: 16/Feb/2021 22:39

by Michael Gwilliam
Tracer in Super Smash Bros Ultimate
Blizzard Entertainment/Nintendo

With a Nintendo Direct finally happening on February 17, Super Smash Bros Ultimate fans have been wondering who the next DLC fighter will be, and some believe it could be Overwatch’s Tracer.

On February 16, Nintendo announced that a Direct would be taking place and that Smash Ultimate would be just one of the games talked about, suggesting that a DLC reveal would be imminent.

While this announcement caught fans off-guard, especially considering many suspected the next DLC to be shown off in March, its proximity to BlizzCon is leading some fans to speculate that the next fighter is from Activision-Blizzard.

BlizzCon is scheduled for February 19 and is going to feature all sorts of announcements and updates on upcoming titles such as Overwatch 2. And what better way to celebrate BlizzCon and Overwatch than with a character from that game.

Tracer in Smash Bros theory
Reddit
Smash fans think Tracer has a shot.

As fans pointed out on Reddit, a fighter reveal so close to BlizzCon seems very similar to what happened with Minecraft Steve and MineCon.

“Just like Steve being announced the week of MineCon, this weekend is BlizzCon,” Redditor TakenPassword wrote. “Granted, any Blizzard character could be announced but I think Tracer’s vibe fits Smash the most. She is also Overwatch’s mascot character and Overwatch is one of two Blizzard games on the Switch.”

Another user felt the same way, commenting, “When Steve was announced for SSBU he was announced a few days before MineCon just so they can feature him with his moveset at the beginning of the convention.”

Tracer looks on in shock
Blizzard Entertainment
Could Tracer really be the next DLC fighter?

One more thing that Overwatch has going for it is how the game’s director Jeff Kaplan has been vocal about wanting Tracer in Smash.

“To the Smash Brothers team, whatever character you want, we love them all. They’re all our babies, you can have any single one of them. We have 31 to choose from,” Kaplan said in a 2019 interview with IGN. At the time, the game only had 31 heroes available.

Kaplan would once again remark about Tracer in Smash during a July 30 2020 Reddit AMA. When asked if he could have any Overwatch hero in Smash, his swift, yet simple, response was “Tracer plz.”

Tracer in Toronto
Blizzard Entertainment
Jeff Kaplan has been vocal about wanting Tracer in Smash.

Of course, take all of this as just theorycrafting by fans, but it does seem like quite a coincidence. Additionally, though BlizzCon is reserved for Blizzard titles, there is always the possibility that Crash Bandicoot is revealed – a fighter many fans also believe could be next.

Crash coming to Smash with the inclusion of some Overwatch Mii Fighters could be a fun, plausible option too. We’ll just have to see what the future holds for the franchise. After this character, only two will remain in Fighters Pass Volume 2.

The Nintendo Direct airs February 17 at 2PM PST.

Pokemon Go March 2021 Community Day – date & start time, Shiny Fletchling, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 21:25

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Fletchling Pokemon Go community day.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go’s March 2021 Community Day will focus on popular X & Y bird Fletchling. The limited-time event will also feature the Shiny debut of Talonflame, Special Research, 3x XP bonus, and more.

After teasing fans with a mysterious set of footprints, Niantic has revealed that next month’s Community Day will celebrate Gen VI’s Fletchling. Trainers will no longer have to wait to get their hands on a Shiny version of the bird.

The one-day event will not only give players a chance to score a Talonflame with an exclusive move, they can also stack up on XP with special bonuses and rewards. Here is everything you need to know.

Screenshot of Shiny Fletchling in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go fans can finally get their hands on a Shiny Fletchling during the March Community Day.

Pokemon March Community Day date & start time

Every month, Niantic hosts a six hour Community Day meant to bring people together to catch ‘mon with boosted spawn rates. March 2021’s event will highlight beloved Kalos bird, Fletchling.

The limited-time celebration officially kicks off on March 6 at 11:00AM and runs until 5:00PM local time. Trainers who log in during that time will see increased spawns of the Normal/Flying-type monster.

Fans will want to use the special day to try to find a Shiny version, which can be evolved into a Talonflame that knows Incinerate. Players will also get a 3x XP bonus for each Fletchling they catch, making it a perfect time to grind your Trainer Level.

Screenshot of Shiny Talonflame in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Talonflame’s evolved during Community Day will know Incinerate.

Bonus & Rewards

Features

  • Evolve Fletchinder:  A Talonflame evolved during the 6 hours will know Incinerate.
  • Snapshots: Take a picture during Community Day to get photobombed by Fletchling.
  • In-store bundle: 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, a Poffin, & an Elite Fast TM for 1,280 PokeCoins. One time purchase.
  • Special Research: Fletchling Community Day–exclusive story, The Bravest Bird for $1.

Bonus

  • Boosted Spawn rates:  Fletchling as well as a chance to encounter a Shiny.
  • 3x Catch XP
  • Incense: Incense used during the even will last for 3 hours.

While on the surface Fletchling might not seem too exciting, its third evolution Talonflame is one of the best Pokemon in Go’s meta. Trainers will not only get a chance to secure a Shiny version of the Falcon, but they can evolve one knowing the powerful fast move Incinerate.

The limited-time event will also give players the perfect opportunity to grind up their Trainer level to reach the new level 50 cap. Since those participating will already be catching hundreds of the Kalos bird anyways, it’s pretty much free 3x XP. Use a Lucky Egg on top of that, and you will be gaining  an insane amount of experience.