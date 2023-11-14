Smash Ultimate dev team gets new name as job listings hint at Smash 6

New job listings for game developer Bandai Namco revealed that the company is looking to create a new studio dedicated to Nintendo games, this listing further hinting that a future Smash 6 title could finally be in the works.

The most recent Super Smash Bros. game arrived back in 2018, with Ultimate bringing in new characters, maps, and more. As a result, fans have been expecting an announcement for a new Smash title to drop of late. And while confirmation of a new Smash game is still yet to be made official, recent job listings indicate that there could be a new sequel on the way.

As first reported by Source Gaming on Twitter, Smash devs Bandai Namco have reportedly rebranded its Nintendo-based team to Studio 2/Studio S.

The report stated they have already added “Mario Kart 8 DX, Tour and Smash Ultimate” to the studio. In addition to this, the leak also hinted that “internet sleuths out there might also notice that they are looking for new hires experienced in action games, some of which are in the ‘side-view’ variety.”

The job listings include the following descriptions. “At S Studio, you will be responsible for developing consumer games that will be commissioned by Nintendo” and “BANDAI NAMCO.” Studio 2/S Studio is a studio that specializes in contracted development projects within the company.”

Of course, anyone who knows Bandai Namco and their work with Nintendo will immediately think of Super Smash Bros. When it comes to action side-view games, Super Smash Bros. is the go-to title for many players.

With a long legacy of games, great characters, and more, the franchise has paved a name for itself.

However, it’s important to note that Smash Bros. 6 is far from confirmed and that these leaks are a mere indication that the game may just be starting early development, if anything at all. Thus, do take the intel with a heaping serve of salt.

In saying that, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if and when the new title is announced and if there are any new details about its development.