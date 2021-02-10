Logo
Crash Bandicoot Smash Ultimate theories spread as Crash 4 Switch port revealed

Published: 10/Feb/2021 0:12

by Michael Gwilliam
Crash Bandicoot in Smash Ultimate fighters pass volume 2
Nintendo/Activision

Crash Bandicoot Fighters Pass Volume 2

Smash Ultimate DLC fighter speculation is hitting new highs with Activision finally announcing that Crash 4: It’s About Time will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 12.

Crash Bandicoot has long been a fan-favorite character and a prime candidate for a Super Smash Bros fighter. Although most of the gaming mascots of yesteryear are already in Nintendo’s fighter, such as Mario and Sonic, Crash has been absent.

This could all be about to change, though, as there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Crash 4’s Switch port could coincide with a fighter announcement – potentially for the bandicoot himself.

After Nintendo revealed Crash 4 would be coming to the console, Smash and Crash fans noted that the next wave of amiibo are scheduled to be released on March 26.

Crash Bandicoot from Crash 4
Activision
Crash Bandicoot has been a rumored DLC fighter.

This is key because, in the past, all amiibo releases have coincided with fighter announcements. This phenomenon is known as amiibo theory in the Smash community.

Could the release of Crash 4 on Switch be lined up with the character being revealed for Smash Ultimate? Many players seem to think so.

“VERY interesting that this comes out in March, around the time we can probably expect the next Smash character reveal,” one noted.

“Activision ‘leak’ specifies cross collaboration with Smash is the final step with the Crash revival,” another stated. “Could it finally be happening boys?”

The “leak” that the user was referring to is a rumored document that outlined Activision’s five-year plan for Crash Bandicoot, which included him coming to Smash in 2021.

Overall, the chances that Crash ends up in Smash are actually looking to be quite strong. Activision is a major company without any Smash representation, so they’re long overdue for that.

Challenger Pack 9 in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Could Crash really be the 9th DLC fighter?

Plus, with Banjo, and more recently, Minecraft Steve being added as DLC, western-developed characters aren’t as out of the norm as they once were.

We could very well see Crash finally come to Smash in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and we have to say, it’s about time; once Challenger Pack 9 is revealed, only two more fighters will remain in the pass. Will Crash be one of them? We will have to wait and see.

Hidden Apex Legends mechanic makes Fuse’s Ultimate a lot more accurate

Published: 9/Feb/2021 23:50

by Bill Cooney
Fuse hidden ultimate mechanic
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players have discovered a feature that didn’t get much fanfare at all when the newest legend Fuse was first released, but it makes his ultimate way more accurate.

The explosive-happy Australian is the 16th Legend to join the ranks of Apex, and his ultimate ability “The Motherlode” launches a flurry of projectiles that produce a circle of flame around a certain target.

It’s proven to be a powerful and frustrating ability to deal with already — just ask any player who’s been on the receiving end of one — but most players don’t seem to be aware there is a way to be even more accurate when using Fuse’s ult.

Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s ultimate can literally change the battlefield in a flash.

Normally you aim the Motherlode in the usual way, like you would Gibraltar or Bangalore’s ultimates: with an indicator showing where the ability will land and where the area of effect will be.

Fuse’s ultimate has a pretty long range though, which can make it tough to see exactly what you’re aiming at if the target is too far away unless you use a “hidden” mechanic that most player’s don’t seem to be aware of that allows you to zoom the ability in.

It’s literally as simple as just aiming down the sights when you have The Motherlode launcher using the same buttons you would to aim down the rails on any other gun, and you instantly get a zoom that’s just as good (or better) as any optical zoom scope.

It seems like a lot of people don’t know that you can actually zoom in with fuses ult for higher accuracy. So I thought I’d share it here in hope it’ll help some of you along the way. from apexlegends

Not only does it allow you to pinpoint the area of the map you want to bathe in fire, but it also comes in handy as a fantastic scouting tool that lets you peek ahead and potentially see any ambushes lying in wait.

You might feel a little silly for not knowing about this mechanic before now, but that’s alright, because Respawn didn’t really put any hints in-game for us.

Once you realize how easy and straight-up useful this little-known mechanic really is, though, you can start making other players feel like fools for thinking they could take your Fuse skills on in a fight.