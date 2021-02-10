Crash Bandicoot Smash Ultimate theories spread as Crash 4 Switch port revealed

Smash Ultimate DLC fighter speculation is hitting new highs with Activision finally announcing that Crash 4: It’s About Time will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 12.

Crash Bandicoot has long been a fan-favorite character and a prime candidate for a Super Smash Bros fighter. Although most of the gaming mascots of yesteryear are already in Nintendo’s fighter, such as Mario and Sonic, Crash has been absent.

This could all be about to change, though, as there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Crash 4’s Switch port could coincide with a fighter announcement – potentially for the bandicoot himself.

After Nintendo revealed Crash 4 would be coming to the console, Smash and Crash fans noted that the next wave of amiibo are scheduled to be released on March 26.

This is key because, in the past, all amiibo releases have coincided with fighter announcements. This phenomenon is known as amiibo theory in the Smash community.

Could the release of Crash 4 on Switch be lined up with the character being revealed for Smash Ultimate? Many players seem to think so.

“VERY interesting that this comes out in March, around the time we can probably expect the next Smash character reveal,” one noted.

>March 12

>Amiibo theory puts that another Fighter will be out by the end of March

>Activision "leak" specifies cross collaboration with Smash is the final step with the Crash revival

🤔🤔🤔 could it finally be happening boys? — handsome dan (@handsomeddan) February 9, 2021

“Activision ‘leak’ specifies cross collaboration with Smash is the final step with the Crash revival,” another stated. “Could it finally be happening boys?”

The “leak” that the user was referring to is a rumored document that outlined Activision’s five-year plan for Crash Bandicoot, which included him coming to Smash in 2021.

Overall, the chances that Crash ends up in Smash are actually looking to be quite strong. Activision is a major company without any Smash representation, so they’re long overdue for that.

Plus, with Banjo, and more recently, Minecraft Steve being added as DLC, western-developed characters aren’t as out of the norm as they once were.

We could very well see Crash finally come to Smash in Fighters Pass Volume 2, and we have to say, it’s about time; once Challenger Pack 9 is revealed, only two more fighters will remain in the pass. Will Crash be one of them? We will have to wait and see.