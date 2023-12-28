Smash Ultimate fans convinced Sakurai is returning for Smash 6 development

Super Smash Bros series creator Masahiro Sakurai has fans convinced he is returning to help develop Smash 6 after dropping a hint in a new YouTube video.

Sakurai shocked the Smash world by announcing that he had “retired” to focus on growing his YouTube channel following the final update for Smash Ultimate, but he may be back working on the next installment already.

Not much is currently known about the next Smash game. While players are hoping Nintendo releases a “deluxe” version of Smash Ultimate with new fighters and stages, there’s also the possibility that a new game entirely is in the works.

Regardless of whether or not the next Smash game builds off Ultimate’s mammoth roster or not, it seems like Sakurai will be part of the project despite initial confusion.

Sakurai confirms return to game development amid Smash 6 speculation

In a December 27 YouTube video discussing game creators of the past, Sakurai revealed that although he’s still focusing on his new career, he hasn’t abandoned game development.

“I’m still creating games for the time being,” he said.

This news comes as Bandai Namco rebranded its Nintendo-based team to Studio 2/Studio S and posted job listings for a title that could be Smash-related.

Shortly after Sakurai’s video was posted, Smash fans began to theorize that this was yet another sign from the fighting game franchise’s director that Smash 6 was indeed happening.

“I truly believe he’s back with Namco Studio S & Studio 2 ramping up for the next Smash Bros,” one fan remarked.

“With Nintendo’s next console rumored for next year, there’s a good chance he’s working on the next Smash Bros. What can they even do to top Smash Ultimate at this point?” asked another.

The question of how Nintendo can top Smash Ultimate is a question that even Sakurai has poised, stating how it would be “difficult” to push the series beyond the latest title.

Interestingly, Smash Ultimate has already confirmed new content coming in 2024 with a series of new spirits and reports have indicated that Nintendo has announcements planned for the series’ 25th anniversary in the new year.

We may not know exactly what Sakurai and Nintendo have planned, but we’ll have to wait and see, especially with the next console looming and a Smash movie even potentially in development as well.