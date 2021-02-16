Logo
6 major Nintendo Direct announcements to expect on Feb 17

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:24

by Daniel Megarry
Nintendo Directo February 2017
Nintendo

Nintendo Direct

It’s been revealed that the next Nintendo Direct will take place on February 17, and these are some of the big announcements that could happen during the event.

In typical Nintendo style, the company have made a surprise last-minute announcement that a 50-minute livestream will take place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 2 PM ET. It will be the first proper Direct since September 4, 2019.

Nintendo have promised the update will include “information focused on available games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate” as well as all the games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021, such as New Pokemon Snap.

But gamers will no doubt be hoping for some major announcements, too. Here’s what we’re expecting to see in the February 17 Nintendo Direct, from a new Smash Ultimate fighter to release dates for some of the biggest games.

Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary celebrations

Zelda Nintendo Direct

As this Nintendo Direct arrives the week before the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, which takes place on February 21, it’s likely that there will be quite a few announcements regarding the iconic franchise.

In a similar fashion to Super Mario’s 35th-anniversary celebrations in 2020, we wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the biggest games in the series get re-released. Perhaps Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and Skyward Sword on Switch?

There could be crossovers with other Nintendo video games in the works, too, as Mario got a Super Smash Bros Ultimate online tournament and themed furniture in Animal Crossing for its big anniversary.

While remakes are great for nostalgia, most fans will be hoping for something a little bigger, which brings us to our next big prediction…

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date

zelda breath of the wild 2
Nintendo
Zelda fans are waiting patiently for a Breath of the Wild 2 release date.

Okay, so this one seems unlikely, but we can dream, right? A sequel to the critically-acclaimed and universally-beloved Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was announced two years ago, during E3 2019, but since then it’s been radio silence.

While this probably isn’t a good sign for a 2021 release date, it could be the case that Nintendo is simply keeping everything under wraps in an attempt to retain the surprise factor when it does get announced.

Yes, we’re already getting our clown masks ready for when we don’t get a single piece of news about the game during the Direct, but Nintendo are known to throw a wild card or two out during these big livestreams, so let’s hope.

New Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC

Fighters Pass Volume 2 spots Nintendo
Nintendo
Could Crash Bandicoot be the next Smash fighter?

Nintendo have confirmed that the upcoming Direct will feature Smash Bros Ultimate, so we’d put money on a new DLC fighter being announced at some point during the 50-minute livestream.

Following appearances from the likes of Minecraft’s Steve and Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth, the next fighter could be anyone, but fans of the long-running fighter series have some interesting theories.

Some players believe Crash Bandicoot could be announced as a fighter as Crash 4 has just been confirmed for a Switch release, while a Smash leaker has hinted at Street Fighter’s Chun-Li or a ‘Tales Of’ character.

Metroid Prime 4 release date

Metroid Samus Aran Nintendo
Nintendo
Remember Metroid Prime 4? We’re hoping for a 2021 release date.

If it seems like it’s been years since we last heard about Metroid, that’s because it has been. Metroid Prime 4 was announced for Nintendo Switch during E3 2017, and we’ve not had any significant details about the sequel since then.

While it might not be Nintendo’s most popular franchise when compared to the likes of Animal Crossing and Super Mario, there are plenty of loyal Metroid fans who are desperate for more adventures from their favorite space warrior Samus Aran.

It’s about time we got a release date for Metroid Prime 4, and 2021 would do nicely – especially as Nintendo’s release schedule is looking quite bare right now.

Pokemon 25th anniversary celebrations

Screenshot of Diamond & Pearl Legendaries Dialga and Palkia next to Pokemon Logo.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Could Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes be announced?

The Legend of Zelda isn’t the only franchise celebrating a major anniversary in 2021. It’s been 25 years since Pokemon Red and Green released on the Game Boy in Japan, and there are sure to be some exciting announcements in store.

As well as updates for Pokemon Sword & Shield and Pokemon Go, we might get new information about the big-name music collabs with the likes of Katy Perry and Post Malone taking place this year. There’s always a chance we’ll get a surprise announcement of a new spin-off game, too.

What gamers really want, of course, are the long-rumored Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes on Nintendo Switch, but with a focus on games releasing in the first half of 2021, the chances of that happening seem slim.

Fortnite crossover skin

Fortnite Gaming Legends Series Samus Kratos Master Chief
Nintendo / Epic Games / Microsoft
Could Samus Aran be coming to Fortnite?

After both PlayStation and Xbox got crossover skins in Fortnite Season 5 with God of War’s Kratos and Halo’s Master Chief, many players of the popular battle royale were left wondering if Nintendo might follow suit with a character of their own.

The most obvious rumor so far has been Metroid’s Samus Aran, as she fits the ‘bounty hunter’ theme of the current season. But there are other franchises that could easily blend in with the world of Fortnite, like The Legend of Zelda and Star Fox.

Some might argue that Nintendo are too protective over their IPs to allow a crossover with Fortnite, but we could be surprised. After all, there was a time that no one believed Nintendo would make the jump to mobile gaming, but that happened.

We’ve got all the information you need about how to watch the February 17 Nintendo Direct here.

Valorant

New Valorant Escalation mode revealed: how it works, release date, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 16:05

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Valorant’s first limited-time mode (LTM), Escalation, has just been released. Here’s everything you need to know about how Escalation works and when it’ll be available.

Valorant has been pretty slow when it comes to releasing new modes into the game’s nexus. We’ve got Unrated, Rated and Spike Rush, but except for the winter-themed Snowball Mode, new ways to play have been limited. 

This, however, is about to change with the new Limited-time mode (LTM) Escalation, which sees players battle it out in a mode that reverses the usual Valorant gameplay. 

So, here’s everything you need to know about Escalation, how it works, its release date and more. 

Valorant Escalation Mode Trailer

Escalation Mode in Valorant

Riot describe Escalation as being a “a casual, fast-paced mode designed for fun social play and perfect for encouraging players to practice with new weapons.”

“In this mode, players are given powerful guns at the start of the match… but as they get more kills, their powerful weapons are periodically replaced with progressively more challenging and less lethal ones.”

A full description of how Escalation works is detailed below: 

Similar to a respawning team deathmatch. 

When the match starts, there is one randomly-generated set of 12 weapons/abilities which both teams must cycle through, roughly in order of ‘most lethal’ to ‘least lethal’. 

A team must collectively get X number of kills/points in each of the 12 stages before they progress to the next one. 

  • Upon progressing to the next stage, the player who got that latest kill to push the team over – automatically progresses to the next gun/ability in the cycle. 
  • Members of the team who have already gotten a kill on a given level when it’s completed get a 5 second timer to press B (or their shop hotkey) to get the next weapon, after which they’ll get it automatically.
  • Members of the team who have not gotten a kill with that weapon will stay on the previous level until they get a kill, after which they’ll auto-upgrade to the next level.
  • If there is significant skill disparity, it is possible for “worse” players to be more than one stage behind. When they get their next kill, they progress to the next stage, not the latest team stage (ie they don’t skip any weapons). 
  • One exception: for the final stage only, the whole team gets the final weapon/ability as soon as that stage is reached. 

If no team has won after 10 minutes, the team in the lead wins and the match ends.

There is a 15-90s warmup in which players are given random weapons from the weapon set on spawn, it functions as a simple team deathmatch while waiting for players to load in.

Sound a little but like Gun Game? Valorant Mode Engineer and Designer Kyle Leach explains, “I played Gun Game in CS:Source like crazy and had a ton of fun with it. 

“The satisfaction of getting several kills in quick succession with fun arcade-y sound effects and clean auto-equips, along with the thrill of racing opponents to a spectacular finish with a crazy weapon – these are feelings that Gun Game has always delivered fantastically that we’re hoping to capture in this mode.”

Escalation Mode Valorant brimstone with Sova's Hunters Bow
Riot Games
Escalation Mode promises to be equal parts fun and chaotic.

When is Escalation mode in Valorant?

Escalation will be available in-game from 17 February. No end date has been set for the limited time mode, however it may leave our Valorant lives when Act 2 drops. 

Make sure that you make the most of this awesome new mode, before it’s gone!