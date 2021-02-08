Logo
Multiple fan-favorite Smash Ultimate DLC fighters possibly ruled out

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:51

by Michael Gwilliam
Doomguy and Master Chief in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament may spell “doom” for multiple popular DLC fighter candidates, including Halo’s Master Chief, Tracer from Overwatch, and the fan-favorite Doomguy.

Smash Ultimate is one of the most unique video games in existence due to its insane amount of crossover potential. The only game that may rival it in any capacity is Fortnite, but thanks to a new tournament, even a Fortnite x Smash crossover may be in jeopardy.

The reason being that many possible FPS characters have been deconfirmed is thanks to the latest tournament being strictly for projectile-based fighters.

Fighter candidates such as Master Chief, Doomguy, Tracer, and even an Apex Legends character would, in theory, rely heavily on projectiles as part of their kits.

Microsoft Studios

While hitscan weapons exist in all those games, the idea of giving some travel time to say, a blaster, would make it more in line with standard Smash fighters. And given the variety of weapons in Halo, Doom, and more, chances are that Master Chief or Doomguy would be primarily projectile-based.

One would think that if a projectile-based fighter was going to come out in Fighters Pass Volume 2, then Nintendo would save this tournament until after they had been released.

As explained by popular Smash Bros YouTuber PapaGenos, “the reason this event is somewhat noteworthy is that having this event now might mean that the rest of the pass does not have a projectile-focused fighter.”

That said, while this does appear to hurt their chances, it doesn’t completely deconfirm them outright. For instance, Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth was released after the 90s event – an event he could have been part of.

However, with an event so focused on projectiles, it seems like it would fit way more with an FPS representative than anything else with it being their “theme” of sorts.

The FPS genre is one that has been absent in Smash so far, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds. For the time being though, it’s highly doubtful that the next DLC will be FPS-related given its proximity to the projectile event.

The next Smash Ultimate DLC is expected to be revealed and released sometime in March, with the final fighter available before the end of 2021. Hopefully, fans finally get to see an FPS character in the game by the time Challenger Pack 11 is announced.

Apex Legends Explosive Hold locations on Kings Canyon map

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:34 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 17:36

by Jacob Hale
Apex legends season 8 explosive holds
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Explosive Holds were added to Apex Legends in Season 8, offering players the chance to pick up some weapons, Hop-Ups, ammo, and more to give them a better chance on Kings Canyon.

If you’ve played Season 8 at all you’ve likely run into them here and there, and they’re always handy to crack open if you’ve got a grenade in your backpack.

However, what can be tough is locating them when you drop somewhere new or when you’re traversing the map.

So, we’ve put together a handy map of all Explosive Hold locations on Kings Canyon, which should definitely help you and your squad make more informed decisions about what to do.

explosive hold apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Explosive Holds are easy to open and could greatly enhance your chances of a win.

All Explosive Hold location on Kings Canyon

If you’re looking to plan out your rotations or drops a little better in Apex Legends, knowing where these Explosive Holds are could be extremely beneficial.

We’ve put together a handy guide on how to access Explosive Holds, but if you’re already well-versed on how to get into them and what you can get, you can check out our location guide below.

This is a map we’ve put together of every Hold we’ve found so far on Kings Canyon — but there may be even more for you to utilize. The red dots are where you will find Holds.

apex legends explosive hold locations dexerto
Respawn Entertainment
All Explosive Hold locations in Kings Canyon.

As you can see, they’re fairly evenly spread out across the map. Areas such as the South side, around Market, Water Treatment, and Repulsor, seems a hotspot for Explosive Hold drops.

Similarly, you could land at the North side and take advantage of the Holds located around Crash Site and Spotted Lake.

As mentioned above, we’re still continuously updating this list and making sure it’s fully populated. Feel free to tweet us at @TitanfallBlog if you’ve found one that we haven’t included.