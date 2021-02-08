Multiple fan-favorite Smash Ultimate DLC fighters possibly ruled out

A new Super Smash Bros Ultimate tournament may spell “doom” for multiple popular DLC fighter candidates, including Halo’s Master Chief, Tracer from Overwatch, and the fan-favorite Doomguy.

Smash Ultimate is one of the most unique video games in existence due to its insane amount of crossover potential. The only game that may rival it in any capacity is Fortnite, but thanks to a new tournament, even a Fortnite x Smash crossover may be in jeopardy.

The reason being that many possible FPS characters have been deconfirmed is thanks to the latest tournament being strictly for projectile-based fighters.

Fighter candidates such as Master Chief, Doomguy, Tracer, and even an Apex Legends character would, in theory, rely heavily on projectiles as part of their kits.

While hitscan weapons exist in all those games, the idea of giving some travel time to say, a blaster, would make it more in line with standard Smash fighters. And given the variety of weapons in Halo, Doom, and more, chances are that Master Chief or Doomguy would be primarily projectile-based.

One would think that if a projectile-based fighter was going to come out in Fighters Pass Volume 2, then Nintendo would save this tournament until after they had been released.

As explained by popular Smash Bros YouTuber PapaGenos, “the reason this event is somewhat noteworthy is that having this event now might mean that the rest of the pass does not have a projectile-focused fighter.”

That said, while this does appear to hurt their chances, it doesn’t completely deconfirm them outright. For instance, Final Fantasy’s Sephiroth was released after the 90s event – an event he could have been part of.

However, with an event so focused on projectiles, it seems like it would fit way more with an FPS representative than anything else with it being their “theme” of sorts.

The FPS genre is one that has been absent in Smash so far, so it will be interesting to see what the future holds. For the time being though, it’s highly doubtful that the next DLC will be FPS-related given its proximity to the projectile event.

The next Smash Ultimate DLC is expected to be revealed and released sometime in March, with the final fighter available before the end of 2021. Hopefully, fans finally get to see an FPS character in the game by the time Challenger Pack 11 is announced.