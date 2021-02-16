Logo
How to watch Nintendo Direct Feb 17: Smash Ultimate, Pokemon, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 15:48

by Alex Garton
Nintendo Direct event
Nintendo

Nintendo Direct

Seemingly out of the blue, a Nintendo Direct event has been announced for February 17 that will include information on the latest titles coming to the Switch. Here’s exactly how you can tune in for the show.

For Switch players, Nintendo Direct events are the best way to find out about all the upcoming releases and exciting news for the console. Unfortunately, with the last full event taking place all the way back in September of 2019, it’s fair to say fans have been waiting a very long time.

Well, surprisingly, Nintendo has announced that a Direct event will be taking place on February 17. Despite being on extremely short notice, the upcoming show has Switch players on the edge of their seats for all of the exclusive Nintendo news set to arrive.

Here’s exactly what time the event is taking place and where you can watch it.

Nintendo Direct event
Nintendo
The Nintendo Direct event will be 50 minutes long in total.

Nintendo Direct  start time & date

Nintendo fans won’t have to wait long to hear about all the latest Switch news as the Direct event will be taking place on February 17 at 2 PM PST | 5 PM ET | 10 PM GMT.

In terms of what to expect, Nintendo has already confirmed that new information on Super Smash Bros will be revealed. This suggests that the stream may share information on future DLC for the game.

A lot of players are hoping that Nintendo may share a shred of information on Breath of the Wild 2 or a new Pokemon Remake. Although this is unlikely, the possibility is always there.

Nintendo Direct February 17 stream

As the event has been revealed on such short notice, it’s difficult to figure out which platform the show is available to watch on. Well, as expected Nintendo Direct will be available to watch on the Nintendo YouTube channel and the official website.

We’ve also linked the stream below so feel free to head back to this article before the stream starts and tune in here.

There’s no doubt Nintendo will have some incredibly exciting announcements to reveal at this event so make sure you don’t miss it.

Although it’s unlikely we hear about everything we want to know during the show, hopefully, Nintendo throws a few curveballs in there that take fans by surprise.

Valorant

New Valorant Escalation mode revealed: how it works, release date, more

Published: 16/Feb/2021 16:00 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 16:05

by Brad Norton
Riot Games

Valorant’s first limited-time mode (LTM), Escalation, has just been released. Here’s everything you need to know about how Escalation works and when it’ll be available.

Valorant has been pretty slow when it comes to releasing new modes into the game’s nexus. We’ve got Unrated, Rated and Spike Rush, but except for the winter-themed Snowball Mode, new ways to play have been limited. 

This, however, is about to change with the new Limited-time mode (LTM) Escalation, which sees players battle it out in a mode that reverses the usual Valorant gameplay. 

So, here’s everything you need to know about Escalation, how it works, its release date and more. 

Valorant Escalation Mode Trailer

Escalation Mode in Valorant

Riot describe Escalation as being a “a casual, fast-paced mode designed for fun social play and perfect for encouraging players to practice with new weapons.”

“In this mode, players are given powerful guns at the start of the match… but as they get more kills, their powerful weapons are periodically replaced with progressively more challenging and less lethal ones.”

A full description of how Escalation works is detailed below: 

Similar to a respawning team deathmatch. 

When the match starts, there is one randomly-generated set of 12 weapons/abilities which both teams must cycle through, roughly in order of ‘most lethal’ to ‘least lethal’. 

A team must collectively get X number of kills/points in each of the 12 stages before they progress to the next one. 

  • Upon progressing to the next stage, the player who got that latest kill to push the team over – automatically progresses to the next gun/ability in the cycle. 
  • Members of the team who have already gotten a kill on a given level when it’s completed get a 5 second timer to press B (or their shop hotkey) to get the next weapon, after which they’ll get it automatically.
  • Members of the team who have not gotten a kill with that weapon will stay on the previous level until they get a kill, after which they’ll auto-upgrade to the next level.
  • If there is significant skill disparity, it is possible for “worse” players to be more than one stage behind. When they get their next kill, they progress to the next stage, not the latest team stage (ie they don’t skip any weapons). 
  • One exception: for the final stage only, the whole team gets the final weapon/ability as soon as that stage is reached. 

If no team has won after 10 minutes, the team in the lead wins and the match ends.

There is a 15-90s warmup in which players are given random weapons from the weapon set on spawn, it functions as a simple team deathmatch while waiting for players to load in.

Sound a little but like Gun Game? Valorant Mode Engineer and Designer Kyle Leach explains, “I played Gun Game in CS:Source like crazy and had a ton of fun with it. 

“The satisfaction of getting several kills in quick succession with fun arcade-y sound effects and clean auto-equips, along with the thrill of racing opponents to a spectacular finish with a crazy weapon – these are feelings that Gun Game has always delivered fantastically that we’re hoping to capture in this mode.”

Escalation Mode Valorant brimstone with Sova's Hunters Bow
Riot Games
Escalation Mode promises to be equal parts fun and chaotic.

When is Escalation mode in Valorant?

Escalation will be available in-game from 17 February. No end date has been set for the limited time mode, however it may leave our Valorant lives when Act 2 drops. 

Make sure that you make the most of this awesome new mode, before it’s gone!