How to watch Nintendo Direct Feb 17: Smash Ultimate, Pokemon, more

Seemingly out of the blue, a Nintendo Direct event has been announced for February 17 that will include information on the latest titles coming to the Switch. Here’s exactly how you can tune in for the show.

For Switch players, Nintendo Direct events are the best way to find out about all the upcoming releases and exciting news for the console. Unfortunately, with the last full event taking place all the way back in September of 2019, it’s fair to say fans have been waiting a very long time.

Well, surprisingly, Nintendo has announced that a Direct event will be taking place on February 17. Despite being on extremely short notice, the upcoming show has Switch players on the edge of their seats for all of the exclusive Nintendo news set to arrive.

Here’s exactly what time the event is taking place and where you can watch it.

Nintendo Direct start time & date

Nintendo fans won’t have to wait long to hear about all the latest Switch news as the Direct event will be taking place on February 17 at 2 PM PST | 5 PM ET | 10 PM GMT.

In terms of what to expect, Nintendo has already confirmed that new information on Super Smash Bros will be revealed. This suggests that the stream may share information on future DLC for the game.

A lot of players are hoping that Nintendo may share a shred of information on Breath of the Wild 2 or a new Pokemon Remake. Although this is unlikely, the possibility is always there.

Nintendo Direct February 17 stream

As the event has been revealed on such short notice, it’s difficult to figure out which platform the show is available to watch on. Well, as expected Nintendo Direct will be available to watch on the Nintendo YouTube channel and the official website.

We’ve also linked the stream below so feel free to head back to this article before the stream starts and tune in here.

There’s no doubt Nintendo will have some incredibly exciting announcements to reveal at this event so make sure you don’t miss it.

Although it’s unlikely we hear about everything we want to know during the show, hopefully, Nintendo throws a few curveballs in there that take fans by surprise.