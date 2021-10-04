Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl devs roast Smash Ultimate & Nintendo for not listening to fans

The developers for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl threw some shade at Nintendo and Super Smash Bros Ultimate for not listening to fans during an interview with Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has impressed many in the Smash community for taking the game seriously, despite being a cartoony clone of Nintendo’s flagship fighting game franchise.

With wave-dashing, strong online netcode and mechanics that require technical skills, many Smash fans have been looking forward to the game’s release.

Now, on the eve of Smash Ultimate’s final DLC fighter reveal and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s release, the developers put Nintendo on blast while speaking with Hungrybox.

Nintendo blasted for not listening to Smash community

“We are listening very carefully to what people are saying about the game,” developer Markus Villalobos said in response to a question about future updates. “We have the perspective of both the developer and the gamer, because we play a lot of Smash games in the past and we know how it feels to not be listened to by the developer.”

Nintendo has been notorious for not responding to fan feedback or working with the Smash community on the game, just releasing balance updates without much reason or addressing concerns some have with the title.

So, from a Smash fan’s perspective, Villalobos explained how the team plans to do the opposite of Nintendo saying, “we are going to be looking very closely into what people think about the balance of the game and adjusting it.”

“Well, we always appreciate devs that to listen,” Hungrybox struck back, piling on the Nintendo attacks.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl devs support Melee scene

Later on, fellow developer Thaddeus Crews also praised Slippi, a Smash Melee tool that implemented rollback netcode and other features for the old game – something that Nintendo strongly opposed.

Of course, with Smash Ultimate’s weak online play, the devs couldn’t resist firing another shot straight at Nintendo.

“It’s inspiring what Slippi ended up doing for Melee,” Crews remarked. “It’s showing everybody, ‘hey, this is the standard you should be aiming for.’ It’s that good!”

Whether or not Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl can remain relevant in the months to come remains to be seen, but it’s clear that the devs are passionate about delivering a quality experience in areas Smash fans have wished Nintendo would for a long time.