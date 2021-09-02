Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl full roster leaked: How does it compare to Smash?

The new Smash Bros-inspired title Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has fighting game fans excited to see their favorite Nick characters duke it out, old and new and now the whole roster has been leaked. Here is everything we know about the new Nickelodeon fighter.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been widely anticipated by the fighting game community since it’s announcement trailer which dropped in July 2021. With an incredible cast of characters from Nickelodeon’s catalog to work with, and a reported dedication to making online play seamless for players who want to take the game seriously, All-Star Brawl has high expectations to live up to.

With the games release not too far away, we’ve received a slow trickle of information about the final roster, and how it sizes up to Smash.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Roster Leak

The roster total for the game currently sits at 20 playable characters. A leak of the game’s box art confirmed Aang and Korra from The Last Airbender, as well as Ren and Stimpy from The Ren & Stimpy Show.

Here’s the current list of all twenty fighters:

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

April O’Neil (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Aang (Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Korra (The Legend of Korra)

CatDog (CatDog)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Helga Pataki (Hey Arnold!)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Ren (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Stimpy (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Powdered Toast Man (The Ren & Stimpy Show)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl release date

All-Star Brawl’s release date is set for October 5, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl roster size, how it compares to Smash

As it stands, All-Star Brawl’s roster size of 20 pales in comparison to Super Smash Bros Ultimate’s current 81 characters. Of course, with fighting games, it’s not about roster size but roster quality so hopefully each character feels unique enough to provide replayability.

Also, there is always the chance the game will receive characters post-launch, increasing the overall size of the roster. Although Brawl’s roster is one-fourth the size, it has one thing Smash will never have: Spongebob.