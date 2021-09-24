How to watch Sakurai’s final Smash Ultimate DLC reveal: date, leaks, Mii fighters, more

The final Smash Ultimate DLC is coming soon, with Masahiro Sakurai scheduled to reveal everything about how the soon-to-be-revealed character will play. Here’s everything you need to know.

Smash Ultimate released in 2018 and, after three years of Nintendo updates and new Fighter Pass releases, the final addition will soon make its way to the game.

Whether this is the last leg of support for Smash Ult remains to be seen, but the company are sure that this will be the “last presentation about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” as Nintendo’s Yoshiaki Koizumi said during the Sept 23 Direct.

As expected, there’s eager anticipation to find out which character deserves to get the final spot in the Smash roster.

Advertisement

Smash Ultimate DLC reveal date and time

As always, Sakurai will navigate audiences through the first footage of the new Smash Ultimate fighter moves and gameplay that should all last about 40 minutes.

Every Smash fan will have their calendars marked for Tuesday, October 5 at 7 AM PST / 10 AM EST / 3 PM BST to see which fighter will be shown as the last addition in Ultimate.

Tune-in on 10/5 at 7am PT for the reveal presentation of the final Super #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter with Director Masahiro Sakurai. The fighter’s release date and final Mii Fighter costumes will also be revealed! Watch here:https://t.co/wLVCdxTgtT pic.twitter.com/wCAZw2kmLZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 23, 2021

Smash Ultimate DLC livestream

Smash players around the world will get a glimpse of the new Smash Ultimate fighter on Nintendo’s own YouTube livestream.

Read more: Chris Pratt and Charlie Day headline cast for Mario movie

You can check back here closer to the livestream start time (as mentioned above), where we’ll embed the stream for your convenience.

Advertisement

Smash Mii Fighters in final DLC

Nintendo regularly release new Mii Fighter outfits with DLC drops to customize your unique fighter. For the final Smash Ultimate DLC drop, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company releases something special for their fans.

It’s unclear what will come in the way of Mii Fighter content, but more details should be released soon.

Last Smash Fighter DLC leaks

There’s been a ton of talk about who the last Smash Ultimate DLC character will be and rumors have been circulating based on apparent leaks that have recently come out.

There’s been wild speculation ever since a confusing post on Nintendo’s official Facebook account had 84 fighters counted on the roster. That only served to remind people about a previous leak that hinted at a four-in-one Zelda character. With all the leaked teases for the final DLC fighter lately, Sakurai’s been needing a break from all the fan theories.

Advertisement

That might just come to pass after we see who will be the last Smash Ultimate DLC.