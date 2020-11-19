 Smash fans outraged as Nintendo shuts down Big House with cease & desist - Dexerto
Smash fans outraged as Nintendo shuts down Big House with cease & desist

Published: 19/Nov/2020 22:03

by Theo Salaun
Once again, the Super Smash Bros. community is bemoaning Nintendo’s vice-like grasp over its fighting game as the company forces a major, highly anticipated tournament to be canceled. 

Within a few weeks of the Big House Smash Melee and Ultimate tournaments, organizers have had to break the news that the event cannot be held nor broadcasted. While Nintendo have become notorious for restricting usage of their titles, this cancelation appears to be a step too far for esport fans who have grown hungry for Smash competitions.

Many fans understand that Nintendo is fully within their rights to demand a cease and desist from an organizer, citing the usage of Slippi. For reference, Slippi is used with Smash emulators to modernize Melee’s esport potential and has been considered a breakthrough for the community since its inception in 2018.

Unfortunately, Nintendo decided this unauthorized usage of a third-party project was enough of a primary reason to delegitimize the entire event. And, in the wake of this decision, the Smash community has taken over social media condemning the gaming giant.

Following The Big House’s “heartbroken” announcement, a number of the game’s premier players have joined fans in slamming Nintendo’s behavior and pattern of restrictive control over the esport. The three most renowned Melee players of all time, Juan ‘Hbox’ Debiedma, Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez, and Adam ‘Armada’ Lindgren all decried the situation with quote tweets of Big House’s original statement.

Similarly, Team SoloMid’s William ‘Leffen’ Hjelte also spoke out about the issue, explaining that this is yet another unsurprising failure on Nintendo’s behalf. Citing a 2013 situation in which Nintendo sought to block a Melee tournament from taking place at EVO 2013, the popular gamer criticized the company’s actions.

While Hbox tweeted a dramatic “this is the beginning of the end” and Armada echoed the increasingly trending #FreeMelee slogan, Mang0 opted to take his frustration out in a different, more actionable way. 

In what would appear to be a subtle nod beckoning a boycott, Mang0 redirected anger toward Nintendo by picking a fight with the company’s most profitable franchise: Pokemon.

As of yet, there has been no response or clarification from Nintendo. While most understand that the company is technically allowed to restrict competitions using their properties, especially when tied to third parties, the game’s community remains furious with the decision.

Melee was released back in 2001 and, according to the fans, has survived as a beloved esport despite years of overbearing behavior from its developers. Nearly 20 years later, players are not surprised by Nintendo’s pattern of control, but seem to have grown completely sick of it.

Valorant devs confirm that dedicated tournament servers are coming

Published: 19/Nov/2020 18:00

by Lauren Bergin
Riot devs have stated in the latest instalment that Ask VALORANT that dedicated Tournament Realms will roll out in the future.

In the most recent article in Riot Games’ Q&A series ‘AskVALORANT’, Valorant’s devs discussed the future of the esports scene in a lot more detail than ever before.

With the chaos that ensued with “nightmare” patch 1.11, as well as the discussion around its impact on the upcoming First Strike tournament, it seems like fans have been eager to get to grips with just how Riot plan to proceed with future tournaments.

Cue AskVALORANT, where VALORANT Esports Strategy manager Riley Yurk describes in detail exactly what Valorant’s esports’ roadmap is.

The popularity of Valorant First Strike has proven that fans want a Valorant esports scene.

Valorant will have ‘tournament realms’ in the future

Just as Riot Games has implemented in League of Legends, Yurk explains that there will be dedicated tournament servers in the future. Dubbed ‘Tournament Realms,’ these closed servers will allow Riot “more control over the environment that esports is played in.”

He goes on to clarify that “we’ll have specific rules around what patches can be used for certain tournaments to help create the best environment for competitive play. We’re extremely focused on competitive integrity and will continue to adapt our plans in collaboration with both devs and players.”

Clearly, Yurk and his esports development team are drawing inspiration from the League of Legends scene. As easily one of the most popular esports titles of all time, following in the footsteps that LoL has already laid out provides Valorant with a great pathway to success.

Valorant has proven to be one of 2020’s biggest hits both casually and professionally, and its future looks exciting.

Valorant, however, has grown to become a huge success and already has a flourishing esports scene despite being less than a year old. So, if it does follow LoL’s trajectory we can expect amazing things.

So get excited! The future of Valorant is bright – maybe even as bright as Skye’s flash.