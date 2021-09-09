Smash community shocked at All-Star Brawl addition of Melee wavedashing

The Smash Bros community was shocked when new gameplay of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl showed the inclusion of Melee mechanics, like wavedashing and wavelanding.

When All-Star Brawl was announced, Smash Bros fans were delighted to see that it would be following in the footsteps of the Smash Bros franchise. The game has many structural similarities to the Smash titles, as it’s a platformer with many maps that looked similar to popular ones in Smash like Battlefield and Final Destination.

With the release of more gameplay footage, the Smash community has been shocked at just how similar the game will be to its inspiration.

Spongebob wavedashing

In the game’s official gameplay breakdown video, a ton of new information on the mechanics of the game were revealed. In the video Thaddeus Crews, Character Designer & Programmer at Ludosity showed a ton of the intricacies of the game.

It also revealed that there will be Smash-inspired air dashes, which includes the addition of wavelanding and wavedashing, which are mechanics popularized by Super Smash Bros Melee.

The Smash community was thrilled by this announcement, and star Smash player Juan “HungryBox” DeBiedma made a video about All-Star Brawl titled “SMASH BROS IS DEAD.” In the video, HungryBox nicknames Spngebob wavedashing as “Spongedashing” and had some extremely positive things to say about the upcoming game, “They made this like, incredibly deep. They really, really made this deep, huh.”

HungryBox goes on to analyze some more of the gameplay footage that was released, calling it “fast as f**k.”

The excitement for the game within the Smash community is building, and with the inclusion of some important mechanics, looks to deliver on a solid fighting game experience.