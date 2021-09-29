Nintendo insider teases Smash Ultimate DLC details after Kingdom Hearts’ Sora leak

A well-known Nintendo insider has revealed some new details about how Kingdom Hearts’ Sora could play as the final Smash Ultimate DLC fighter, if a recent leak is accurate.

Sora from Kingdom Hearts has been one of the most sought-after video game characters to join Nintendo’s flagship fighter and rounding out Fighters Pass Volume 2 could be the best send-off for Smash.

While Sora’s addition has been highly debated, especially considering he had even been debunked in the past, a new leak that revealed the date of the final Sakurai Presents stream has been gaining momentum.

As Dexerto reported, the leak, from back on July 30, claimed that Nintendo requested Disney music for a presentation to use in a “digital event” on October 5 – the date the final DLC fighter will be revealed.

“Sora is the last DLC fighter,” the leaker claimed.

Insider talks Sora Smash Ultimate leak

Now, Nintendo insider Samus Hunter has chimed in on the leak and has revealed how Sora may play if he’s actually announced.

While they couldn’t confirm if the leak was totally accurate, they noted it was interesting, “because it talks about an event that actually happens” and “for a game’s music to be published in any trailer, a contract must first be made with the rights owners.”

“This is outside of the music chosen for the DLC,” they added. “For example in the Hero reveal the orchestrated version was chosen, but for the game version the team was unable to get such versions. Remember though that the music tracks, can appear in the Mii costume trailer.”

Bringing Mii costumes into the equation is actually an interesting point, as it’s still possible that Sora is relegated to just a Mii Fighter and not a full DLC. That or perhaps one of the new Miis has ties to Kingdom Hearts.

Samus Hunter went on to tease that if Sora is in fact added to Smash, it could be in a way that is a bit different than what fans of Kingdom Hearts may expect.

Insider teases a “less Disney” Sora in Smash Ultimate

“If Sora will be playable, however, expect a version that is less Disney and more Square Enix in terms of representation,” they explained. “Since the character travels around various worlds changing his appearance, an ad-hoc design for Smash would be nice. However I personally consider it unlikely, it would be another Square character, but I don’t rule out that it may appear in some way.”

This all said, the insider still has their suspicions on the leak as a whole. “If [Sora] is a playable character, we would surely have heard from the same person requests for music rights already last year and not some month ago. Seem suspicious to me.”

Only time will tell if Sora really is the last DLC fighter and with this being the final character added to Smash, fans are expecting Nintendo to end things with a huge finale.

Hopefully, Nintendo doesn’t disappoint and brings the thunder when the last fighter is revealed on October 5.