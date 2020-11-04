 Is Crash Bandicoot coming to Smash Ultimate? Everything we know - Dexerto
Logo
Smash

Is Crash Bandicoot coming to Smash Ultimate? Everything we know

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:26

by Michael Gwilliam
Crash Bandicoot in Smash Bros
Activision

Share

Fighters Pass Volume 2

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is already filled to the brim with iconic video game mascots such as Mario, Sonic, and Megaman. However, the beloved 90s icon of Crash Bandicoot is notably absent. Will he be joining the roster? Here’s what we know so far.

Crash Bandicoot is a fan-favorite, and one of the top choices to make the cut in Fighters Pass Volume 2. He topped a massive poll by Source Gaming as the most-requested DLC fighter, and normally ranks very high in an assortment of fan ballots.

For instance, in the largest fan ballot ever that had over 20,000 votes cast, Crash placed twelfth overall despite some likely interference by Team Fortress fans who overwhelmingly cast votes for Heavy.

He is also still a culturally relevant character, which brings us to our first piece of evidence.

Crash Bandicoot from Crash 4
Activision
Crash Bandicoot has been a rumored DLC fighter.

Crash Bandicoot is rumored to join Smash Ultimate in 2021

As Dexerto previously reported, a leaked Activision document claims that the company had a five-year plan for Crash that would cultivate in his arrival in Smash come 2021.

The plan first came to light when Licensing Source Book, a European magazine that covers the “licensing industry” mentioned it in a passage about the future of Crash.

Insiders who have allegedly seen the document claim that it’s real, and that getting the Bandicoot in Nintendo’s flagship fighter is the final goal listed.

Smash Ultimate Fighters Pass with Min Min and Steve
Nintendo
There are still four fighters yet to be revealed.

Crash 4 has been leaked for Switch

While this doesn’t necessarily prove Crash is coming to Smash, having your latest game on a Nintendo console will pay dividends, especially if it will affect how the character’s model in-game.

On August 7, a user who inspected the Crash 4 website discovered Nintendo Switch details inside the HTML code.

Since the discovery, the website was changed, but that didn’t stop SunwerPrower from screen-grabbing the evidence and sharing it with the world.

That’s not the only Crash 4 leak, either. More recently, the message “Copied from Falcon” was discovered to be hiding within the game’s code.

This is relevant because it’s believed that Falcon was the project name for Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which was a game ported to the Switch. A good sign that Crash could be coming to the Nintendo console.

While it’s interesting that the Switch port hasn’t been announced yet, it’s likely that if it does get announced it is packaged alongside a Crash reveal. This could potentially happen at The Game Awards where Smash has a history of unveiling fighters, like they did for Joker back in 2018.

Only time will tell if Crash ends up joining the roster, but the signs are looking fairly good if the leaks end up being true.

Call of Duty

All scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Published: 4/Nov/2020 18:19

by Andrew Highton
cod black ops cold war helicopter
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

An online game of Call of Duty can be turned around in a few seconds thanks to deadly scorestreaks. The newest game has some great tools that can help your team or boost your own stats big-time. So we’re going to tell you about all the scorestreaks in Black Ops Cold War.

Scorestreaks and killstreaks have been in Call of Duty multiplayer since 2007’s CoD 4. From UAVs to airstrikes, to game-ending nukes. They promote an element of skill as players try to earn points and kills to unlock a big advantage in battle.

In recent years, killstreaks have been dropped in favor of the more team-based scorestreaks. Scorestreaks encourage play based on the objective of the game mode. This year’s game is no different as there are 21 of them to help you, and your teammates, vanquish the enemy. Here is everything we know about them.

Scorestreaks/killstreaks no longer reset

The biggest change this year, regarding scorestreaks, is that you no longer lose progress if you die.

In previous of CoD’s, if the player has earned progress toward a scorestreak but died, they would lose all their progress (hence you must stay on a ‘streak’). This means you can play a bit more freely without having to cradle your streak progression. However, the longer a you can stay alive and earn consecutive kills, the bigger the multiplier.

The bigger the multiplier, the bigger your score and likelihood of acquiring the game’s highest scorestreaks. It’s a positive system that Treyarch has implemented which encourages attacking play instead of being conservative and trying to defend what you already own.

Black Ops Cold War Scorestreaks

This is everything we know so far about Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

RC-XD

Description: Remote controlled car strapped with explosives.

Score Required: 800

Cooldown: 90 seconds

rc-xd in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The RC-XD.

Spy Plane

Description: Reveal enemy positions through the Fog of War.

Score Required: 1,000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

spy plane in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Spy Plane.

Counter Spy Plane

Description: Scramble enemy mini-maps and disable hostile Missile Turrets for a short time.

Score Required: 1,200

Cooldown: 60 seconds

counter spy plane in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Counter Spy Plane.

Sentry Turret

Description: Deploy a deadly automated turret that targets enemy planes, vehicles, and equipment.

Score Required: 2, 000

Cooldown: 60 seconds

sentry turret in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Sentry Turret.

Napalm Strike

Description: Launch a targeted carpet bomb strike of explosive napalm.

Score Required: 2, 100

Cooldown: 90 seconds

napalm strike in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Napalm Strike.

Artillery

Description: Launch a targeted airstrike on three locations.

Score Required: 2, 300

Cooldown: 90 seconds

the artillery strike in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Artillery Strike.

Air Patrol

Description: Call in a squadron of jets to attack enemy air streaks.

Score Required: 3, 600

Cooldown: 90 seconds

air patrol in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Air Patrol.

War Machine

Description: High explosive grenade launcher.

Score Required: 4, 000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

war machine in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The War Machine.

Attack Helicopter

Description: Call in an armed support helicopter.

Score Required: 5, 000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

attack helicopter in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Attack Helicopter.

Chopper Gunner

Description: Be the gunner in a close air support helicopter.

Score Required: 8, 000

Cooldown: 90 seconds

chopper gunner in cod black ops cold war
Treyarch
The Chopper Gunner.

The remaining scorestreaks will be available in the full release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but we just don’t have the full details just yet.

Incendiary Bow

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Armor

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Flamethrower

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Care Package

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Death Machine

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Cruise Missile

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Hand Cannon

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Strafe Run

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

H.A.R.P.

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

VTOL Escort

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

Gunship

Description: Unknown

Score Required: Unknown

Cooldown: Unknown

That’s all the information we have on the Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. We’ll update you as we find out more.