Smash Ultimate voice files hint at upcoming DLC fighter - Dexerto

Super Smash Bros Ultimate still has four characters yet to be announced for the Fighters Pass Volume 2, and a new theory may help narrow down their identities.

When looking at the voice files in-game, there are five empty slots. Looking back at the first Fighters Pass, after Terry Bogard’s release, there were two spots remaining, which ended up going to the male and female forms of Byleth.

Upon Steve’s release, the voice files didn’t change, suggesting that something similar could be happening with a future fighter.

As Andree123 explained on the SmashBoards forums, “there are currently 5 empty voice slots in the voice clip section of the sound test menu as of 9.0.0.”

“This means we are most likely getting a fighter with a different character/opposite gender alt with a different voice in the Fighters Pass vol. 2,” they added, but noted that it’s still possible we don’t end up getting one at all.

Of course, it’s actually even a possibility that another fighter ends up being just like Steve and doesn’t take up a voice file. This could eventually result in two fighters having female and male variants or even a fighter with three variants.

Really, there are a lot of different outcomes based on this theory, but the fact it has a proven record make it nothing to scoff at or dismiss.

If we are in fact getting a future fighter with female/male alternate costumes or maybe even two male/female voices, Resident Evil could be a good fit.

Leon S Kennedy with either Claire or Chris Redfield as an alternate costume would certainly work given the franchise’s history on Nintendo consoles.

Another option, given how Crash Bandicoot has been rumored, is that we get Coco from Crash 4: It’s About Time as an alternate costume.

On the flip side, although unlikely, this could suggest there will be another DLC release after Fighters Pass Volume 2.

Only time will tell if this theory holds up, but it certainly raises some interesting questions about future downloadable content.