The 10 rarest and most expensive amiibo of all time

Nintendo fans will no doubt be familiar with the company’s amiibo figure line, which consist of small statues, plushies, cards, or figurines with Near Field Communication, or NFC, capability.

Nintendo first introduced amiibo during the Wii U era, beginning Super Smash Bros. for Wii U’s fighter roster. Since then, Nintendo has introduced over 206 amiibo, not including variations and alternate forms.

Naturally, some of those amiibo have become extremely hard to find, and when fans do find them they’re incredibly expensive. Here’s a breakdown of the 10 rarest and most expensive amiibo ever released.

10. The Legend of Zelda: Toon Link and Zelda 2-pack

Nintendo

To start this list we have the Toon Link and Zelda 2-pack amiibo, which was released for The Legend of Zelda series’ 30th anniversary. The two iconic characters are rendered in their Wind Waker appearances.

This specific amiibo pack is rare for a handful of reasons. For one, Zelda is one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises, meaning this pack was snatched up fast. Additionally, this 2-pack was a limited release for the 30th Anniversary, so finding them in good condition in the wild is a bit hard to come by.

While fans can find Toon Link on his own fairly easily, finding Toon Zelda or the 2-pack for a reasonable price is quite. According to pricecharting.com, these figures can sell on eBay anywhere from $45 to $60.

9. Mega Man (Gold Edition)

Nintendo / Capcom

The Gold Edition Mega Man amiibo is only available as part of the Mega Man Legacy Collection Collector’s Edition. While Mega Man does have a normal variation as part of the Super Smash Bros. series, the only way to get the Gold Edition is through this specific collection.

As such, it can be a bit difficult to find now that the collection is over 8 years old on Nintendo hardware. Pricecharting.com lists this amiibo as anywhere from $65 to $90.

8. Super Smash Bros. Mii Fighter 3-pack

Nintendo

While Japan received individual releases for the three Mii Fighter characters in Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, overseas territories only received these figures as a 3-pack. What’s more, these figures were first released back in 2015 and have not received reprints since then.

Pricecharting.com estimates the loose price for all three figures around $90 each, while a complete box set costs around $135.

7. Poochy amiibo (Yarn-style)

Nintendo

The next amiibo on this list is one of the special variations, which strayed from the standard statuette design. Yarn Poochy was only available to purchase as part of the Poochy + Yoshi’s Woolly World game on Nintendo 3DS and has never been reprinted since its release.

It can be very hard to find Yarn Poochy complete in-box, and many are simply sold loose. This makes them quite hard to find for most collectors. Pricecharting.com generally lists the Poochy amiibo loose around $90, while the complete in-box amiibo goes for around $130 to $150.

6. Mario Odyssey Triple Wedding amiibo set

Nintendo

This specific Mario Odyssey amiibo set is a bit of an interesting case. Nintendo released a special 3-pack amiibo set featuring Mario, Bowser, and Peach in their wedding outfits from the game, but only in a limited run. However, fans can fairly easily find individual figures of these three floating around.

This 3-pack however is much harder to find and may feature some of the largest price swings on this list. According to Pricecharting.com, the loose figures sell for around $60, while the box set sells for about $150. Unfortunately, the last sale of a box set was over one year ago. Now, the complete, in-box set can sell for nearly $300 on places like Amazon and eBay.

5. Samus Aran and Metroid 2-pack

Nintendo

The Samus Aran and Metroid 2-pack amiibo is another rare collection pack. Both amiibo are unique in many ways. Though Samus has had a handful of amiibo iterations, this pose and texturing are unique. Additionally, the Metroid amiibo is one of the only figures to feature soft and squishy plastic as part of the figure.

Like other limited edition amiibo, these two figures have since gone out of print — thus making them quite hard to find. According to Pricecharting.com, the loose price for these figures is around $110 while the complete in-box price is around $165.

4. Mega Yarn Yoshi

Nintendo

Similar to the Poochy amiibo, Mega Yarn Yoshi is another crochet plushie and was a special amiibo released alongside Yoshi’s Woolly World on the Wii U. Originally, Mega Yarn Yoshi was only sold at Toys R Us locations, which made it that much rarer. While it eventually reached other retailers, it was never reprinted out of its original run.

As a result, this special amiibo is incredibly hard to find. For a loose figure, it usually sells for around $150. A complete boxed version can cost anywhere from $165 to $185.

3. Splatoon Wii U Series 3-pack (Alt Colors)

Nintendo

This next amiibo set marks one of the few alternate variations of amiibo figures released, being the Splatoon Series 3-pack (Alt Colors) released for Splatoon 1 on the Wii U. Instead of the standard Orange Inkling Girl, Green Squid, and Blue Inkling Boy, this set features those characters in the same poses, but with different colors.

Given that this set was an Alternate version, it was much more limited than the original set. Pricecharting.com lists all three loose figures around $140 with the complete boxed set costing anywhere from $250 to $275.

2. Navirou Monster Hunter Stories amiibo

Nintendo / Capcom

The Navirou Monster Hunter Stories amiibo claims its spot on the list thanks to it being a Japanese-exclusive amiibo. While American and European MHS fans did get some of the related amiibo, Navirou was not one of them, making him quite rare overseas.

Pricecharting.com lists a loose Navirou amiibo at around $95, with boxed versions costing anywhere from $230 to $255.

1. Qbby (BoxBoy! Series) amiibo

Nintendo

The rarest and most expensive amiibo, out of all 206 figures ever released, is the Qbby BoxBoy! series amiibo. This amiibo was released in 2017 — though only in Japan. Additionally, it was only packaged with the physical version of a BoxBoy! series game on 3DS.

Thanks to the fact that this is essentially a region-exclusive amiibo for an incredibly niche video game series, it is extremely rare and extremely expensive overseas. Pricecharting.com estimates a loose Qbby amiibo will sell for around $250, while a boxed version could sell from $280 to $310.

And there you have it! That’s a list of the 10 rarest and most expensive amiibo ever released! Maybe some of you lucky collectors have some of these rare figures as part of your collection already.