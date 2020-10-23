 4 Xbox characters who would make great Smash Ultimate fighters - Dexerto
4 Xbox characters who would make great Smash Ultimate fighters

Published: 24/Oct/2020 0:13

by Michael Gwilliam
Master Chief in Smash
Microsoft

Fighters Pass Volume 2

With Minecraft Steve and Banjo-Kazooie now in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, it’s clear that Microsoft has a pretty good relationship with Nintendo. This begs the question: who else could we see from Xbox make the jump to Smash?

Nowadays, it seems like no character, regardless of whether they’re from an M-rated series or not is off limits for Nintendo’s flagship fighter.

The only criteria that Smash creator Sakurai has is that the character must be from a video game, which is why the likes of Goku or Iron Man haven’t received an invitation to Smash.

That all said, here are four Xbox character we want to see join Smash Ultimate at some point in the future.

Conker reloaded
Rare
Conker could be a great Smash addition.

Conker

Rare’s anthropomorphic squirrel first made his debut in Diddy Kong Racing on the N64 and went on to star in a couple Nintendo games before Microsoft acquired the developer.

Due to Conker’s history on Nintendo, he seems like a good fit for a future Smash character, especially considering the options available for a moveset.

Conker’s Bad Fur day has the character make use of guns, chainsaws and flamethrowers meaning that his arsenal would be packed in the event he got the green light for a Smash game.

Dragonborn
Bethesda
An Elder Scrolls rep would be great in Smash.

Dragonborn

Even though Microsoft just bought Bethesda, having an Elder Scrolls rep would be a massive moment for fans of both series and why not opt for Skyrim at that point?

Players could make use of the Dragon Shout as unique abilities while still being prime for melee combat through an assortment of swords and other items.

Nintendo even has some Zelda-themed items within the Switch version of Skyrim so this crossover into Smash could make a lot of sense.

Marcus Fenix from Gears of War
Microsoft
Marcus could be a heavyweight DLC.

Marcus Fenix

The Gears of War protagonist may not be as iconic as the last two names on this list, but he would definitely be a colorful addition to the Smash roster.

With his chainsaws, guns and close-range kill options, Fenix would have a lot of tools at his disposal.

The most unique part is that he could end up being the first heavyweight DLC fighter and completely buck recent trends.

Dexerto
Many fans have wanted Doomslayer/Doomguy in Smash.

Master Chief / Doomguy

We’re going to put both of these two characters together as it’s super unlikely we ever end up getting both.

Master Chief and Doomguy would bring in some great FPS representation mixed in with their sci-fi theme.

Microsoft and Doom’s devs seem pretty keen about wanting these two in Smash, so even getting both to round out Fighters Pass Volume 2 would be a historic moment in gaming history.

