Fortnite director reportedly hints at Smash Ultimate DLC fighter crossover - Dexerto

Fortnite director reportedly hints at Smash Ultimate DLC fighter crossover

Published: 29/Oct/2020 4:36

by Brad Norton
Fortnite gameplay next to Smash Bros artwork
Epic Games / Nintendo

Smash Ultimate

Hot on the heels of Minecraft’s huge arrival in Smash Ultimate, could Fortnite be next in line? Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard has reportedly hinted at that being the case.

Smash Bros. collaborations have long-been one of the most exciting aspects of Nintendo’s popular fighting game. Teasers are always the talk of the town as developers hint at what major addition could be on the horizon in a nearby update.

While the Smash community is still getting comfortable with Minecraft’s Steve joining the fight, it could already be time to look towards the next character.

A recent Zoom call between Geoff Keighley, Donald Mustard, and select fans was kept under wraps at the time. Whatever fans asked, whatever topics came up, it wasn’t for the general public in the moment.

However, as with most things in the gaming industry, certain details have reportedly leaked online days after the fact. Among the topics discussed was a Fortnite crossover in Smash: here’s what the Creative Director had to say.

Throughout this Zoom call, “a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite,” prominent leaker FireMonkey’ said on Oct. 28. The first major revelation is a Fortnite announcement is lined up for The Game Awards on Dec. 10.

This isn’t the first time Epic’s battle royale has made a splash at Keighley’s annual awards show. The Block was revealed back in 2018 and another big announcement could be lined up for the 2020 show. Perhaps it relates to an upcoming in-game event as the new Season draws near. Or maybe there’s a chance we see another Smash tie-in revealed rather soon.

2018’s Game Awards shocked the world with one of the biggest Smash crossover announcements yet. Persona 5’s Joker joined the fight and now Fortnite could be next for a similar reveal. 

When pressed on the subject, Donald Mustard didn’t shut down the possibility. He simply “stated he can’t comment about it,” according to the leaked intel. Funnily enough, last time a dev said “no comment,” their game ended up in Smash.

Obviously, there’s no telling how significant this kind of crossover might be. We’ve seen everything from entirely new fighters to simple Mii skins as well. Given the popularity of Fortnite, however, there’s every chance a crossover with Smash would make waves in the industry.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for any additional teasers. Keighley’s 2020 Game Awards kicks off on Thursday, December 10. 

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 23:45

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm