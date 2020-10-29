Fortnite director reportedly hints at Smash Ultimate DLC fighter crossover - Dexerto

Hot on the heels of Minecraft’s huge arrival in Smash Ultimate, could Fortnite be next in line? Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard has reportedly hinted at that being the case.

Smash Bros. collaborations have long-been one of the most exciting aspects of Nintendo’s popular fighting game. Teasers are always the talk of the town as developers hint at what major addition could be on the horizon in a nearby update.

While the Smash community is still getting comfortable with Minecraft’s Steve joining the fight, it could already be time to look towards the next character.

A recent Zoom call between Geoff Keighley, Donald Mustard, and select fans was kept under wraps at the time. Whatever fans asked, whatever topics came up, it wasn’t for the general public in the moment.

However, as with most things in the gaming industry, certain details have reportedly leaked online days after the fact. Among the topics discussed was a Fortnite crossover in Smash: here’s what the Creative Director had to say.

What a fun Zoom call today with @thegameawards fans and special guest @DonaldMustard from @FortniteGame! https://t.co/Cz7P9qRUU2 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) October 25, 2020

Throughout this Zoom call, “a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite,” prominent leaker ‘FireMonkey’ said on Oct. 28. The first major revelation is a Fortnite announcement is lined up for The Game Awards on Dec. 10.

This isn’t the first time Epic’s battle royale has made a splash at Keighley’s annual awards show. The Block was revealed back in 2018 and another big announcement could be lined up for the 2020 show. Perhaps it relates to an upcoming in-game event as the new Season draws near. Or maybe there’s a chance we see another Smash tie-in revealed rather soon.

2018’s Game Awards shocked the world with one of the biggest Smash crossover announcements yet. Persona 5’s Joker joined the fight and now Fortnite could be next for a similar reveal.

When pressed on the subject, Donald Mustard didn’t shut down the possibility. He simply “stated he can’t comment about it,” according to the leaked intel. Funnily enough, last time a dev said “no comment,” their game ended up in Smash.

👀Fortnite Intel | Live Events & More👀 In a recent Zoom call with Geoff Keighley and Donald Mustard, a few hints had been revealed about the future of Fortnite. This info comes from a source who would like to remain anonymous however is credible. pic.twitter.com/RAAtSVIF4f — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 28, 2020

Obviously, there’s no telling how significant this kind of crossover might be. We’ve seen everything from entirely new fighters to simple Mii skins as well. Given the popularity of Fortnite, however, there’s every chance a crossover with Smash would make waves in the industry.

Read More: Smash Ultimate formula predicts likelihood of DLC fighters

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for any additional teasers. Keighley’s 2020 Game Awards kicks off on Thursday, December 10.