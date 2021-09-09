The Sims 4 Spa Day Refresh review: Brand new content scrubs up existing Game Pack

The Sims 4 Spa Day was originally released all the way back in 2015, aiming to bring a little relaxation to your Sims’ lives with the addition of the new Spa lot type, Wellness skill, and new CAS and Build/Buy additions. Fast forward to 2021, and your Sims’ lives are about to get even more calming with the first-ever Refresh update.

Since the fourth iteration of The Sims franchise dropped in 2014, there has been an astounding number of DLC packs – over 40 at the time of writing, with the most recent Game Pack being the underwhelming Dream Home Decorator.

While we’ve seen plenty of free additions to the Base Game and its content, we’ve yet to see something as substantial as the Spa Day Game Pack refresh.

The Sims 4 Spa Day Refresh key details

Price: $19.99 / £17.99 (the refresh is free if you already own the Game Pack)

Maxis Release Date: September 7, 2021

September 7, 2021 Platforms: PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox

The Sims 4 Spa Day Refresh trailer

A natural expansion to Spa Day’s original gameplay

While Spa Day was already fantastic to begin with, the new additions to gameplay are a breath of fresh air that takes it to new heights. Facial masks, manicures, pedicures, and the option for kid Sims to take part in Wellness activities naturally expand the content that’s already in the pack, and it’s a wonder as to why these weren’t implemented to begin with.

Sims can now even host their own Wellness classes with the new Instructor mats and pillows – allowing you to host public or private sessions on your home lot to earn a bit of extra cash through Yoga or Meditation (beach yoga sessions, anyone?) You can even take to the massage tables and chairs to give others massages, pedicures, and manicures.

Of course, the new nail feature that was added as part of a Base Game update also gets an added boost, with a whole host of extra styles available, and even a set that was designed by content creator and streamer Ebonix, bringing a further spotlight to Simmers alongside previous community collaborations.

Traits and aspirations add more personality to Sims

The new trait, High Maintenance, adds in some flavor to a Sim alongside some of the game’s other, less impactful traits, with some truly fantastic moodlets that add a layer of unpredictability to gameplay. One of my Sims even got a hangnail moodlet and proceeded to angrily rant at a Plantain tree!

The three new Aspirations, Zen Guru, Self-Care Specialist, and Inner Peace also reward Sims with the new Spa Membership reward trait, wavering any fees while visiting the lot type.

Face Masks are a great new addition to utilize to help influence your Sims’ moods. Though the fact that these need to be accessed from the brand new mini fridge that comes with the pack seems a little strange to me (it would be nice to be able to get one applied from an NPC at the Spa) each one gives different beneficial moodlets. If applied too often, though, your Sims’ skin will suffer – so make sure to use them sparingly!

When using one for the first time at a Spa lot that had a fridge on the lot with spoiled food in it, my Simself even received a negative moodlet that said the mask smelled just a tad bit funny – not at all what you’re looking for when trying to de-stress.

Limited CAS holds back brilliant Build/Buy additions

With 10 brand-new items added in The Sims 4 Spa Day Refresh, you have a few extra options to utilize when furnishing that serene spa you’re building. A new mini-fridge, massage chairs, and two new massage tables are just some of the items available, with brand new swatches for items like yoga mats, towels, and bathrobe decor.

CAS does hold the update back, however. With the main feature, of course, being the extra nail styles that are added, there’s only one new clothing item: a tracksuit that features the spa emblem found throughout other Spa-themed items in Build mode. Though a small addition, this is still great to utilize for those Wellness-focused Sims when teaching classes.

While nails being added to the game is ultimately fantastic, it’s incredibly frustrating to not have a feature to allow you to zoom in to the hands and feet when choosing nails styles in CAS. Though the nail feature was added to the Base Game and is not part of the refresh itself, it takes away from being able to properly see all the fantastic new styles that are featured in this pack.

Previously selected nails also tend to disappear from Sims when they’re changing into the robes at the Spa, too, as shown in the picture above, and you have to manually set the nails for each outfit type a Sim is wearing.

Rating: 8/10

The Sims 4 Spa Day Refresh is one of the first of its kind for the franchise and shows that the development team is committed to improving content to make the game the best it can be.

Additions like the new High Maintenance trait, facials, Aspirations, and the ability to teach Wellness classes are natural expansions to the features already in the Pack, and it’s a trend that can only improve the game and its longevity going forward if similar updates are continued with more focus on providing a smooth, user-friendly experience.

Reviewed on PC.