The Sims 4 Party Essentials & Urban Homage Kits revealed: Release date, details, more

Michelle Cornelia
The Sims 4 Party Essentials & Urban Homage Kits.

Hosting parties and styling your Sims in The Sims 4 is about to get more exciting thanks to the new Party Essentials & Urban Homage Kits releasing next week.

EA has unveiled the latest Kits for The Sims 4, namely Party Essentials and Urban Homage, which are set to release on April 18.

As the name suggests, Party Essentials gives your Sims all-new party-related items and decorations to spice things up, like a fog machine, disco ball, “versatile” bar, and “eye-catching” streamers, among others.

Players will also have access to a bunch of “playful” party props to make things merrier and festive. This pack promises players everything they need to make their “next celebration” become “the talk of the town.”

On the other hand, the Urban Homage Kit focuses on CAS items featuring a collaboration with Danielle “Ebonix” Udogaranya. If you’re a serial CC (custom content) hoarder, then this creator shouldn’t be a stranger to you. 

This Kit brings you “London city-inspired 90s and Noughties fashion trends, with lively patterns, vibrant graffiti motifs and eye-catching accessories.” 

There are also butterfly tops, “eye-catching” jewelry, new nails, jackets, and other fashion items that let your Sims “confidently strut in style and express their individuality in more ways than ever before.” Overall, it’s giving 90s and 2000s fashion vibes, perfect for Sims trying to achieve this look.

If you have the Get Famous DLC, this Kit could be a fun addition for Sims aspiring to be an Influencer. This is because there’s a point in the Trendsetter Career that lets you set clothing trends for other Sims to wear.

Assuming both these Kits are priced the same as previous ones, each should cost $4.99.

