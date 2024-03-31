How to save The Sims 4 while frozen

Is your Sims 4 game not responding? Don’t panic! This is how to save Sims 4 while frozen without losing your progress.

Picture this. You’ve spent a few hours building the perfect home from scratch. Maybe you’ve invested yourself in playing a few generations deep for a challenge.

But alas, suddenly, the game froze, and no matter how hard you try to move around, nothing works. Well, sometimes, things like this can happen.

The good news is, it’s not the end of the world. There’s a method you can try to save your entire progress. Read on how to save Sims 4 while frozen below.

How to save Sims 4 while frozen

When your game freezes in The Sims 4, you can press ALT + F4 to save your progress. For Mac users, you’ll need to press the command + Q key for the save prompt to appear.

There will be a small pop-up window, and from there, all you need to do is just hit Save and Exit. The next time you load into your game, your save file should still be updated, just like normal.

Generally, in other games, this would close the window instead. But don’t panic, as in The Sims 4; this will actually give you a prompt asking you if you’d like to save your game.

If your game is constantly freezing or crashing, then you’ll want to take a look at your mods – if you have any of them installed. A lot of mods need to be updated every patch. If they’re outdated, chances are you could run into some game-breaking issues.

One way to be extra safe with your Sims 4 save files is to create a backup for them. You can do this by copying the saves folder inside the Electronic Arts folder and have it stored somewhere else in case you need them.