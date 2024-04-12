The Sims 4: How to show hidden objects

The Sims 4 has tons of hidden objects that can only be accessed using this method. Find out how to show hidden objects in The Sims 4 to spice up your builds.

Do you ever want to build a Sixam-inspired cafe or maybe a Strangerville-themed camper van but don’t exactly have all the items or decor you need? If that’s the case, consider using the show hidden objects cheat to access all the game‘s debug items.

These objects are usually locked in certain places or used as props throughout the world. And the only way you can place them in the world or have your Sim use them is to use the debug cheat.

Find out how to show hidden objects in The Sims 4.

How to enable The Sims 4 Debug cheat

Before you can unlock the hidden objects in The Sims 4, you’ll need to bring up the cheat window first. This basically applies to any cheat in the game. Here’s how you can do it:

PC : CTRL + Shift + C

: CTRL + Shift + C Mac : Command + Shift + C

: Command + Shift + C PlayStation : R1, R2, L1 and L2

: R1, R2, L1 and L2 Xbox: RB, RT, LB, and LT

A text bar should appear at the top of your screen afterward, and that’s where you’ll enter the debug cheat code.

How to show hidden objects in The Sims 4

EA After entering the cheat, type debug in the search bar to find the hidden objects in The Sims 4.

To show hidden objects in The Sims 4, enter bb.showhiddenobjects and bb.showLiveEditObjects on the cheat window. You won’t get any notification afterward. But don’t worry. You can find these items by typing “debug” into the search bar of the build menu.

The first cheat here will mostly unlock collectibles in the world, like rocks. Though I managed to find some food, vases, and books as well.

On the other hand, the latter one will give you access to more objects, even the ones you won’t normally see in your starting worlds. For example, in the image above, I was able to place a Ranger Station in my Sim’s lot, despite this being an object you’d find in Outdoor Retreat’s world Granite Falls.

There were also houses, cars, and even farm animals – if you own the Cottage Living pack. For the best experience in building, ideally, you’ll want to pair this one with the free build cheat in The Sims 4 as well.