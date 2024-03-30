As a professional athlete in The Sims 4, you will be asked to study your opponents as a requirement for promotion. Here’s how to study opponents in The Sims 4.

Progressing your Sim’s career in The Sims 4 is pretty similar to real life in a way, given that they’re required to complete various tasks and level up certain skills in the process.

If the Professional Athlete career is your choice, then chances are you’d be asked to study your opponents.

But how exactly do you do that? Check out how to study opponents in The Sims 4 if you’re struggling to complete this action in the game.

The Sims 4: How to Study Opponents

EA Players can study opponents by browsing the web via a computer in The Sims 4.

In The Sims 4, you can study opponents by watching TV or browsing the web using your computer. To start the task, interact with your TV and find the Study Opponents option.

Any starter house in the game usually has a TV, so this isn’t something you’ll need to grind in the first place.

Alternatively, you can use a computer or laptop to complete this task. If you don’t have one yet, then make sure to head to the Buy/Build Mode menu to purchase a computer.

Once you’ve bought and placed your computer in your lot, have your Sim interact with it. Next, select the Web option and choose Study Opponents.

Now, this usually takes around two in-game hours, so you’ll want to make sure to complete it before your Sim goes to work.

Additionally, if you have the new Crystal Creations stuff pack, you can craft certain gemstones and Jewelry that can help your Sims maintain their mood in the process.

After all, having your Sim put down whatever they’re doing because they’re unhappy can be pretty devastating sometimes, especially if it’s related to their job.