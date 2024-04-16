How to pay your bills in The Sims 4: All methods explained

How do you pay bills in The Sims 4? Here are three ways you can pay bills in the game to keep your electricity and power running.

So, you’ve loaded The Sims 4 to pull off wacky things, like summoning the Grim Reaper or changing the weather according to your will. But alas, out of nowhere, the bill notification pops up. And it looks more ominous than ever given that it tells you only have 48 hours to pay them before your power and water get cut off.

If you live in a fully functional residential lot and apartment, you’ll get this message every week in the game. No need to worry though, paying bills can actually be done in a few simple steps – provided you have the money, of course.

Here’s how to pay bills in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4: How to pay your bills

EA Interacting with the mailbox in The Sims 4 will show the option to pay your bills and a detailed breakdown of it.

You can pay your bills in The Sims 4 by interacting with your mailbox, computer, and cellphone. Every residential lot has a mailbox, usually located right in front of the house. All you need to do is click on the mailbox and select the option to pay your bills.

Mailboxes are also present in apartment lots, though they look a bit different. You won’t have to go all the way down the building to find them because they’re usually in the hallway near your Sim’s apartment front door.

Besides mailboxes, your Sims can also use a computer or laptop to pay bills. When you interact with the computer, you can pay your bills once the upcoming bill notification pops up. Just click on that and your Sim’s funds will be automatically deducted based on the total bill amount.

The last option here is paying your bills using your cellphone. This is the handiest one since if your Sim is out on a vacation and doesn’t have access to their computer or mailbox, you can click the phone icon in-game and have your bills paid from there.

Can Sims live without paying bills in The Sims 4?

Yes, your Sims can go on without paying bills if they live off the grid. Some lots in the game have the off-the-grid trait, which means that it’s not possible to use objects that rely on electricity and water there.

While that might seem like a challenging place to live in, the tradeoff is that your Sims can save some extra cash. That said, given you can’t use typical household appliances, you can opt for your Sims to grow their own food, use off-the-grid items, and use public places to shower.