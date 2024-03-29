EA is giving out a free Sims 4 DLC Kit & here’s how to get it

This Sims 4 DLC will be available for players to claim for free shortly. Here’s everything you need to know about it and how you can claim it.

In a blog post, EA has announced that they’re giving out The Sims 4 Blooming Rooms kit for free “in the coming days.” Though the exact date was not specified, they mentioned that this kit will be available to claim via the EA app for PC and Mac players.

Blooming Rooms kit is originally priced at US$4,99 and while the DLC itself isn’t as gameplay-heavy as an expansion pack or game pack, it’s certainly a welcome addition for aesthetics or building purposes.

The pack is centered around plants, featuring plant shelves, vases, vine curtains you can use to make your builds look more lush, and other greenery-related items.

How to claim The Sims 4 Blooming Rooms kit

The Blooming Rooms kit hasn’t been made free yet at the time of writing. However, assuming it works like claiming previous free DLCs, below are the steps you can follow to get it.

Launch the EA app. Head to the Library and select The Sims. Type “Blooming Rooms” in the search bar and hit enter. Select the Blooming Rooms kit and click Download. The pack should now be added to your library.

We’ll be sure to update this section if there are any changes once the pack becomes available for free. It’s also worth knowing that this isn’t the first time that players can get free Sims 4 DLCs.

Previously, My First Pet Stuff and Romantic Garden Stuff were also free for a limited time. At the time of writing, the Backyard Stuff DLC is also free to claim until April 13. Be sure to add it to your library before then.