Everything included in The Sims 4: Party Essentials & Urban Homage Kits

The Sims 4 has just dropped its latest Kits, namely Party Essentials and Urban Homage. Here are all the items included in each of them.

Party Essentials and Urban Homage are the latest additions to The Sims 4 Kits, which give players access to new items in the game. While they were both released on April 18, each pack features different themes and items.

The first one, as the name suggests, leans toward build mode items you can use to spice parties and special occasions up, while the latter features fashionable CAS items for your Sims to wear.

Check out all the new items that are included in The Sims 4: Party Essentials & Urban Homage Kits.

All Build Mode items in The Sims 4 Party Essentials Kit

EA All items in the Sims 4 Party Essentials Kit.

There are 27 new build items in The Sims 4 Party Essentials Kit. Many of these items can be used for party decor, like confetti in different shapes and colors, helium balloons, an LED party strip, a drink stand prop, and a snack prop.

However, there are also interactable ones, like the disco ball, in which you can customize the color and intensity, a home bar that lets you make drinks, and the fog machine.

All CAS items in The Sims 4 Urban Homage Kit

EA All items in the Sims 4 Urban Homage Kit.

Urban Homage has 29 Create-A-Sim (CAS) items in the game. This kit features a collaboration with one of The Sims 4’s well-known CC creators, Ebonix, who was inspired by “urban chic culture.”

In this kit, you’ll find vibrant clothing, including jackets, overalls, layered shirts, a head scarf, accessories, new glamorous nails, graffiti shirts, and many other CAS items for your Sims.

That’s all the items included in The Sims 4 Party Essentials and Urban Homage Kits. If you’re looking into grabbing these two new Kits, make sure to update your game to the latest version to ensure a smooth experience.