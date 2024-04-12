GamingThe Sims

How to enable free build in The Sims 4

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring a cluttered desk in The Sims 4.EA

Are you fed up of not being able to freely build and place certain items in The Sims 4? Check out how to enable free build in The Sims 4 to bypass the game’s grid restrictions.

The Sims 4 lets you recreate anything from a real-life building to your dream home using all the tools in Build mode. However, due to the grid placement system, you can’t always place certain builds or furniture wherever you like.

If an object is too large or too close to another, you’ll get a “Can’t intersect with other objects” warning, which can be pretty frustrating if you’re looking into creating cluttered spaces on purpose. The game also doesn’t let you build on special lots as well.

But don’t worry, there’s actually a way to bypass the game’s building restrictions. Find out how to enable free build in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4: How to enable free build

You can build and place items freely in The Sims 4 by using cheats. But before that, the first thing you need to do is open the cheat window. Here’s how you can enable free build on all platforms:

  • PC: CTRL + Shift + C
  • Mac: Command + Shift + C
  • PlayStation: R1, R2, L1 and L2
  • Xbox: RB, RT, LB, and LT

If done correctly, you’ll notice a small text bar appearing at the top of your screen. That’s the cheat window that lets you enter different cheats in the game.

Free build cheats in The Sims 4

A screenshot featuring a bed and other objects in The Sims 4.EA
The free build cheat in The Sims 4 lets you freely place objects in places you normally can’t.

Enter bb.moveobjects on The Sims 4 cheat window to freely place objects in your lot without restrictions. As seen in the image above, this free build cheat allowed me to place random objects beside my Sim’s bed, which normally isn’t possible.

You can also build on special lots in the game, such as the university dorm, hospital, and other career-related lots, using bb.enablefreebuild. Though you’ll want to be extra careful not to remove certain objects that keep that lot functional.

Additionally, if you’re considering giving your entire Sims 4 world a makeover, the FreeRealEstate On cheat is useful as it removes building costs. You can type FreeRealEstate off when you’re done to turn things back to normal.

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

