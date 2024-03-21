The Sims film reportedly in the works with Margot Robbie attached

A film based on the suburban-setting life simulation game The Sims is in the works, with Margot Robbie, Kate Herron, and others reported to be involved with the project.

When it comes to life simulation games, it’s hard to get The Sims out of the picture. What started off as a base game in 2000 has branched out into different titles, spin-offs, expansion packs, and so on in the decades since.

Now, the iconic series is branching out in its biggest way yet, with a full-fledged live-action movie reportedly in the works. As shared in an exclusive newsletter by Hollywood reporter Jeff Sneider, Margot Robbie is set to produce the live-action movie, with Kate Herron set to direct.

As shared in an X post, Jeff Sneider wrote: “Hot off Barbie, I’m told that Margot Robbie is going to produce a movie based on The Sims, one of the most popular video games of all time.”

This won’t be Margot Robbie’s first time producing a film. Despite being known for her impressive acting portfolio, she’s produced several projects in the past, including Netflix’s miniseries Maid. Whether she’ll be involved in front of the camera as well, remains to be seen at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Kate Herron served as the Director and Executive Producer of Loki. Details regarding the story have yet to be unveiled, but seeing how The Sims franchise is rich with different families and lore, there’s no shortage of ideas to pull from.

Today, the 24-year-old game franchise is still holding its momentum, even teasing its next project, codenamed “Project Rene.”

In the span of those 24 years, however, The Sims has also had its own share of fans speculating whether or not the video game will be adapted into a movie, much like how some of the popular games have: Tomb Raider, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and so on.

But, given the genre of the game, one of the biggest questions is, what would a Sims movie look like? Well, we’re finally set to find out as this movie gets off the ground.