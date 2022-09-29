The Sims 4: Unlock all items on PlayStation, Xbox & PC

Andrew is a Game Writer for Dexerto and he covers everything including News, Guides, and Reviews, and plays a huge variety of different games. His previous writing credits include KeenGamer and Twinfinite and these roles are bolstered by a Creative Writing degree. You can contact him via [email protected] , as well as on Twitter and LinkedIn. and When not writing about the latest news, guides, reviews, and original content, he's very busy playing every game in existence and adding to his 13,000+ PlayStation Trophies and 169 Platinums. You can contact him at [email protected]

The world of The Sims 4 has an unreal amount of items for you to use and make use of, and our guide will help you gain access to everything immediately so you can do what you want with them.

It seems hard to believe that The Sims 4 launched back in 2014, but with countless expansions under its belt and the decision to make the game free-to-play, the life simulation title is finding new faces in the audience all the time.

Due to the endless possibilities it contains, The Sims 4 has unlimited replayability and has a gargantuan smorgasbord of items at your disposal.

However, it can be time-consuming to gain access to absolutely everything, and if you’re seeking a cheeky shortcut to make this easier, then our The Sims 4 item unlock guide might be what you need.

How to unlock all items in The Sims 4 on PlayStation

The process for unlocking objects in The Sims 4 on PlayStation is very straightforward and we’ve provided you with a few easy steps to follow:

Start up The Sims 4 and hop into an applicable game mode. Now, hold the L1, L2, R1, and R2 buttons together at the same time. On the cheat console that should have opened up, input the following: “testingcheats true“. Finally, in the ‘chat box,’ you just need to type in “bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement” You should now have all objects unlocked!

EA With so many items in The Sims 4, it would almost be criminal to not have access to them.

How to unlock all items in The Sims 4 on Xbox

If you’re on Xbox, then the process is pretty much the same as PlayStation, and we’ve still provided a useful list of the things you’ll need to do:

Begin a game of The Sims 4. On your Xbox controller, simultaneously press LB, LT, RB, and RT. A cheat console should appear, and you’ll now need to type out: “testingcheats true“. In the game’s chat box, it’s time to enter these characters: “bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement“. Every object in The Sims 4 should be at your disposal.

How to unlock all items in The Sims 4 on PC

If you’re not on console and are a dedicated PC player, then you’ll need a slightly different path to take if you want to access the game’s treasure trove of goodies:

Get yourself into an old or existing game of The Sims 4. On your keyboard, press the Ctrl, Shift, and C keys at the same time. When you’ve done that, type in “testingcheats true” and confirm the selection with Enter. Now, type in “ ” and, again, hit Enter. Or you can use “ ” if you’re in Build mode.

Whichever platform you’re based on, you should now have the knowledge to access The Sims 4 and its kingdom of items to use as you wish at any time.

If you enjoyed this Sims 4 guide, we have plenty of others below to enhance your experience:

