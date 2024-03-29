The Sims 5 map leaks and fans now have a closer look at features on the way

The newly leaked Project Rene, otherwise referred to as The Sims 5, map has Sims players theorizing some possible features that may be available in the sequel.

Project Rene, also commonly referred to as The Sims 5, was first unveiled during The Sims Summit in October 2022. While the release date of the game has yet to be nailed down at the time of writing, the next iteration of The Sims’ map has been leaked well ahead of schedule.

According to the leaker, the map was datamined from the Project Rene playtest build that spilled out online in early 2024.

The leaked image of Project Rene’s map is not an actual screenshot of a finished map. Rather, it outlines a road overview of a city, likely one that’ll be included in the game once it releases. Though much like any other leak, this can always change at any time during the development process, so do take it with a grain of salt for now.

Project Rene or The Sims 5’s leaked map image with curved roads has players speculating that pathing in the game will be completely different than in previous Sims titles. Instead of locking a Sim in a certain action or direction, it seems possible that they’ll be able to move around the map freely.

Additionally, the leaker claimed that the area colored red on the map was the playable area during the early test. Assuming this is the case, then the size of the full map may be comparable to the ones in The Sims 3, as it features larger maps due to the open-world design.

Whether or not The Sims 5 will have an open world has yet to be confirmed, but seeing what this leaked map offers up, many players are hopeful that will be the case.