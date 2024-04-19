Cooking in The Sims 4 just got a lot more convenient thanks to this bug fix

The latest Sims 4 patch has fixed various issues in the base game and certain expansion packs, including this one particularly odd interaction.

The Sims 4 is entering its 10th year on the market, and while EA tends to roll out updates to fix things, the game still has its own issues all this time on —even when it comes to basic interactions. One thing that comes to mind is, well, cooking in a group.

At one point in my latest playthrough, I remember attempting to have my Sims cook together as a way to build their bond as a family. Though sadly, for some reason, the interaction would either leave them both standing still and doing nothing, or one Sim would cook while the other just… watched.

What’s supposed to be a team effort ended up being done by one Sim. And what made it even more awkward was when the food was finally ready, the Sim who was “supposed to help” had the audacity to grab a bite.

It’s hilarious, for sure – when it happens once. But after several failed attempts to have my Sims cook together, it just felt frustrating.

So, when I discovered that The Sims 4 has finally ticked one of its laundry lists regarding cooking together in the latest patch, I had to check it out in the game myself. And the results were more intriguing than I initially thought.

In my first attempt after updating the game, I assigned my Sim and her roommate to cook Yorkshire Pudding together. The group icon appeared, but only one Sim ended up cooking. Maybe it has something to do with the food?

I canceled the interaction and selected a different food instead – Grilled Cheese, which worked this time! I finally saw both my Sims cooking together till the process was finished.

EA This is what cooking in a group looks like in The Sims 4.

As you can see in the image above, one Sim was busy with the stove while the other was preparing the dough.

One major thing I noticed is that both Sims were able to level up their cooking skills. This is such a nice addition as I’m usually guilty of having one Sim be the chef of the family since they have the highest cooking skill. Well, not anymore, though!

Of course, I also had to compare this group interaction with cooking alone, with the exact same food – albeit one single serving. And just as I expected, cooking with another Sim was way quicker.

It’s good to know that I don’t have to rush my poor Sim to make their breakfast just two hours before their work shift, as someone can lend them a hand to make things easier. At least, without using cheats.