The Sims 4 July 27 update fixes Base Game bugs from Cottage Living, more: patch notes

While players are patiently waiting for The Sims 5, EA has been updating The Sims 4 frequently over recent months and a new update implements some vital fixes to the recent Cottage Living DLC.

The Summer of Sims continues to roll on, and EA are coming off their recent Cottage Living DLC with yet another update that addresses some important issues that players have encountered while playing the game.

Now, they’ve fixed a bunch of these problems that have been troublesome for players, and we are amped to jump back into the new DLC and, hopefully, without having to encounter any more pesky bugs.

Here’s a rundown of the full patch notes for July 27!

The Sims 4 July 27 patch notes

This update is primarily centered around bug fixes to multiple aspects of The Sims 4, as there were plentifully found by players during the release of The Cottage Living DLC.

Read More: The Sims 4 cheats and how to use them

While this patch is not as substantial as previous patches, there’s some notable changes to certain issues such as mermaids within Island Living and Gigs for certain roles such as Freelancers and Actors.

Below are some of the highlights from the latest patch, which players have reported is around 218MB, so not a whole lot compared to other patches.

Console bug fixes

For Simmers on PlayStation, Cottage Living now appears among the Expansion Packs in the “Packs” section of the Main Menu. We also reinstated Cats & Dogs there as it had wandered off as well.

For Simmers on Xbox, Cottage Living now shows its price on its information page from the Main Menu. Cats & Dogs and My First Pet Stuff have also returned and now take you to the bundle page on the Microsoft Store instead of a page saying it was Unavailable.

Regular fixes and additions

Actors, Decorators, and Freelancers all… Sims in Gig-based careers once again can accept Gigs from the Career panel to earn those precious Simoleons. Make it werrrrk!

Zoomers Food Delivery has trained their delivery Zoomers (or is it Zoomies? Think about it!) to ACTUALLY deliver the food Sims have ordered. We apologize for all those missed meals.

Cats and Dogs now added into households

Pets in pre-existing households now are back with their households. Their absence just was not right – Pets are as much part of the Household as the Ghosts… just sayin’.

Island Living’s mermaids no longer lose their tails and hydration bar fixed

New Mermaids no longer lose their tails and Hydration bar when swimming. For Mermaids made between the previous update and this one, you can restore their “Mermaidness” by eating Mermadic Kelp to become human and eating it again to become a Mermaid. You can also use the cheat “traits.equip_trait trait_OccultMermaid_TYAE” as a workaround as well.

We’re excited to jump back into The Sims 4 and check out all the new updaters that were addressed during the patch!