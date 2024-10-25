All Campaign safe locations and solutions in Black Ops 6

It’s all fun and games until you get back to the Safehouse and find you only have 130 cash to spend on upgrades. But don’t worry: You can repeat missions and collect all 9 safes from the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 campaign using this guide.

Although the BO6 campaign isn’t very long and consists of only a few missions, it’s easy to rush through them in the excitement of uncovering the story. However, taking the time to explore can reveal secrets like audio logs, chests, and, most importantly, safes full of cash.

Since money is an important and fairly scarce resource in BO6, you’ll want to make sure you find all the safe locations in the campaign.

Safehouse safe location













The first safe you can get is inside the Safehouse. You can find it inside one of the bedrooms on the second floor, but you’ll need to complete a series of puzzles to get the code. Here’s a quick rundown of every step:

Piano Puzzle : Grab the Blacklight, find five numbered notes, and play them on the piano.

: Grab the Blacklight, find five numbered notes, and play them on the piano. Generator Puzzle : Turn the boiler twice to close it, set the fuel to halfway, turn on the Pilot, then turn the boiler twice to open it.

: Turn the boiler twice to close it, set the fuel to halfway, turn on the Pilot, then turn the boiler twice to open it. Keypad Puzzle : Use the Blacklight to scan for blueprints, add the numbers to the code, and use trial and error with the Decryption log to find the right code.

: Use the Blacklight to scan for blueprints, add the numbers to the code, and use trial and error with the Decryption log to find the right code. Code Decipher Puzzle : Match numbers to letters using the reference, then form the words “bunker,” “room,” “open,” and “holding” (order may vary).

: Match numbers to letters using the reference, then form the words “bunker,” “room,” “open,” and “holding” (order may vary). Radio Puzzle: Adjust the radio frequency, listen for item keywords, and use the Blacklight to find numbers on the items for a four-digit code.

Reward: 1000 cash and a Knife Blueprint

We have a full Safe House guide on how to tackle each of these puzzles in case you need extra help.

Blood Feud Safe location











To find the safe in the Blood Feud mission, head through the alley on the left side of the main building. You’ll notice a stack of boxes behind a truck. Climb onto the truck and jump to the balcony with a vent.

Remove the vent cover and walk through the duct until you see a “SIGNAL WEAK” message on your screen. When you’re directly above the spot, open the vent door and drop down. Be cautious of enemies below. Most importantly, locate the radio on a desk next to a coffee machine.

Tune the radio so that the waves match those in the background. A voice on the radio will then give you the code – this code changes with each playthrough, but don’t worry, it repeats a few times.

In the opposite corner of the room, you’ll find the safe beneath a whiteboard. Interact with it and enter the code to unlock it.

Reward: 1000 cash

Most Wanted Safe location









To find the safe in the Most Wanted mission head through the restricted area behind the bar. Here, sneak past the guard and go inside the room behind the red curtains. At this point, you’ll start getting a signal.

Hug the wall to the right and walk out of the room through the yellow curtains to the right. Here’s the radio. Tune it and make the waves match to hear the password, which is unique to each playthrough. The safe is right behind you.

Reward: 1000 cash

Hunting Season Safe location









To find the safe in Hunting Season, you must explore an encampment on the southwest corner of the map, near the village.

Here, you’ll spot a rundown three-story house. In a room on the second floor, you’ll spot a radio next to an old TV. Tune it and make the waves match to get the code – as usual, it’s different in every playthrough.

Then, exit through the door on the right and look for the safe in this yellow-lit room. Enter the code to get your reward.

Reward: 1000 cash

The Cradle Safe location







Head through the door on the left side of the palace’s front entrance. Once inside, you’ll begin receiving a signal.

Go up the stairs and enter the room on the left. Look for a radio on the table and tune it, adjusting the waves to match and receive the code.

The safe is on the wall to the left of the radio – open it to get your rewards.

Reward: 1000 cash

Emergence Safe location











You can find the safe in the Cognitive Research area, located in the southeast corner of the map during the Emergence mission. Climb the stairs to enter the Cognitive Research wing and follow the hallway until you reach the Futz machine.

Take a right and continue down the hallway until you spot the eye graffiti. Stay close to the wall on the right and look for a radio on a shelf. Tune it, adjusting the waves to match, to receive the code.

Next, turn around and walk down the hallway, staying to the right of the washing machine line. You’ll find the safe next to some hanging lab coats.

Reward: 1000 cash

High Rollers Safe location







To find the safe in the casino, head to the lower floor using the large staircase. Once there, head left and keep walking until you reach a golden elevator.

To the left of the elevator, you’ll find a radio on a table. Tune it and adjust the waves to match, then listen for the code.

After that, walk past the golden elevator. When you reach the wall, turn around and look slightly to your right to spot the safe.

Reward: 1000 cash

Ground Control Safe location







You can find the safe in the Ground Control mission inside the Departures area of the airport. Here, look for the sign with all the canceled flights. Walk toward it and look behind the counter to spot a radio.

After tuning it and getting the code, look for the safe look to the left and head through the Office 1 door, right next to the vending machines. Inside, you’ll find the safe on a wall.

Reward: 1000 cash

Under the radar Safe location









You can find the safe in the northwest corner of the map, in an area called Radar Dish.

Look for a building with a spinning antenna. Use the ladder next to the building’s door to climb onto the roof. Once there, enter through the door on the right and find a radio on the table.

Tune the radio and remember the code. Then, look behind you for a fenced area. The safe will be in the right corner inside the fence.

Reward: 1000 cash

That’s every safe house in the campaign. If you’ve already cleared the main story, why not dive into multiplayer or zombies now?