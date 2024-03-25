Sea of Thieves is one of the best multiplayer games to play if you’re a fan of fun pirate adventures, however, you might be wondering whether or not the game is on Game Pass. We have the answer.

It’s been six years since the release of Sea of Thieves. Since then the game has gotten multiple expansions and even a newly released board game which is “just as expansive, freeing, and unique as the game.”

While Sea of Thieves is heading to PS5 in 2024, Xbox and PC players may want to know if it’s available to play on Xbox Game Pass. So, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not the pirate game is available to play on the popular streaming service.

Article continues after ad

Rare Sea of Thieves is available on game pass.

Is Sea of Thieves on Game Pass?

Yes, Sea of Thieves is available on Xbox Game Pass. The game requires you to have Xbox Live Gold to be able to play it. You can either buy the game along with Xbox Live Gold or you can go the easy route by getting the Game Pass Ultimate which includes Xbox Live Gold as well as the game.

Article continues after ad

Certain games on Xbox require you to have Xbox Live Gold to be able to play the game online. Following September 2023, Xbox Live Gold became Xbox Game Pass Core allowing access to online console multiplayer with a collection of 25 games to play on Xbox.

Article continues after ad

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our guides below:

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? | How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch drops | How to fix Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves | Where to find Sea of Thieves Ashen Keys: Locations & how to use | Sea of Thieves server status