Sea of Thieves is famous for the multiplayer mode, but can it be played offline?

Sea of Thieves has established itself as a fantastic pirate experience, but fans are curious about whether it can be played offline. Here’s all you need to know.

Sea of Thieves thrives because of its massive online community and it’s a game that encourages players to team up, brawl, and unearth hidden treasures.

The game’s online multiplayer mode is constantly praised. After all, there’s always something exciting to do. You can play PvP, complete quests, fish, cook, trade, and even form alliances.

But many aren’t blessed with a high-speed internet connection, while others prefer playing solo rather than with a team. Naturally, people are curious about the offline functionality of Sea of Thieves.

Rare Players are curious about the offline playability of Sea of Thieves.

Can You Play Sea of Thieves Offline?

Unfortunately, no – Sea of Thieves cannot be played offline and needs a stable internet connection to bring its world to life.

While a future offline practice mode isn’t impossible, for now, it’s all about hoisting the sails, charting a course online, and diving headfirst into the pirate action with other players.

However, you can play Sea of Thieves as a solo adventure using the Safer Seas mode. This mode creates a private session where you can either play solo or with your friends.

While not an offline mode, Safer Seas allows respite to players who want to get away from the highly competitive multiplayer environment for a more relaxed sailing experience.

