Can you play Sea of Thieves solo?

Are you wondering whether or not you can play Sea of Thieves solo? Here’s what you need to know about whether or not you need to squad up with other people in the game.

Sea of Thieves is finally set to release its latest season on April 30, 2024, which is also the date the game releases on PlayStation 5. The game had been exclusive to Xbox and PC for almost six years, which is set to change after Microsoft’s recent announcement to release first-party titles on other platforms.

So, if you’re a player on PS5 trying to pick up Sea of Thieves or on any other platform for that matter, here’s what you need to know about whether or not you can play the game solo.

Article continues after ad

Rare Sea of Thieves can be played solo.

Can Sea of Thieves be played Solo?

Yes, you can play Sea of Thieves solo.

However, while the game can technically be played solo, it is designed to be enjoyed as a multiplayer experience. You will have a hard time playing the game solo, especially during combat, as you will have to handle the whole ship on your own.

Article continues after ad

You can definitely have a fun experience on your own, as well as you can simply sail the vast ocean or go fishing on your own, especially in the Safer Seas, where no other players are present. You can even go on treasure quests, which prioritize exploration more than combat, making it a good pick for a solo player.

Article continues after ad

For more Sea of Thieves content, check out our guides below:

Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform? | How to get Sea of Thieves Twitch drops | How to fix Lavenderbeard error in Sea of Thieves | Where to find Sea of Thieves Ashen Keys: Locations & how to use | Sea of Thieves server status