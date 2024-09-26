Is the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle back in stock?

The PlayStation 5 Pro special edition console and bundle celebrating the brand’s 30th anniversary quickly sold out as soon as pre-orders went up.

This particular model combines the power of the upcoming PS5 Pro with a design inspired by the PS1, making it an incredible collector’s item for long-time fans of Sony’s consoles and games.

Unsurprisingly, this created a field day for scalpers, who are already reselling their PS5 Pro bundle preorders for as much as $5,000.

For anyone who is hoping to get the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Bundle without handing thousands of dollars over the scalpers, here’s what we know about if and when the special edition console will be back in stock.

Is the PS5 Pro bundle back in stock?

No, the PS5 Pro bundle is not currently in stock.

Preorders for the system went up through PlayStation Direct and select retailers in regions where the online store is not available on September 26 at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST. These sold out quickly, though, and there’s no word on when or if more will become available at a later date.

Sony has said it will only be making 12,300 of these bundles, with that amount being a nod to the PlayStation 1’s original Japanese release date of December 3, 1994.

It’s not clear if that entire stock went up for preorder, but given the limited nature of the product and the sentiment behind the amount, it seems incredibly unlikely that Sony would increase production to meet the demand.

Fortunately, for those who just want a piece of this notalgia-themed PS5 line, Sony has not announced a similar restriction on the rest of the Collection, which includes a 30th anniversary-themed PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, DualSense, DualSense Edge, and PlayStation Portal.

While today’s preorders may be sold out, these have a better chance of coming back, though nothing has been confirmed.

We do know the PS5 Digital Edition 30th Anniversary Bundle will go up for preorder at participating retailers on October 10.

For more on the PlayStation 5 Pro, check out our hub going over everything we know about Sony’s upcoming console.