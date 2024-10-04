Diablo 4 is Microsoft’s first game to get PS5 Pro update in time for Vessel of Hatred

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred will be the first Microsoft game to receive the PS5 Pro enhancement update.

PS5 Pro will see a major bump in quality to select PS5 games, provided players have a TV that’s capable of displaying it. Now Blizzard has revealed that Diablo 4 and its highly anticipated first expansion, Vessel of Hatred will be the first game to receive the Pro treatment.

This may come as a surprise especially given Diablo 4 is developed by Blizzard, and owned by Microsoft, the creators of the Xbox brand. So, Diablo 4 getting a PS5 Pro enhancement is a big deal.

Tweeting about the upgrade, Blizzard boss Rod Fergusson said: “I’ve been getting this question quite a bit recently and I’m happy to say that Diablo IV and Vessel of Hatred will indeed be PS5 Pro Enhanced! [I’m]

Very proud of our hardworking team for making this happen. More details at a later date.”

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is the first major expansion to Diablo 4 and sees players return to Kurast, a region from Diablo 2. It also sees the return of the villain Mephisto while he seeks to conquer the world of Sanctuary.

The DLC launches alongside Season 6 of Diablo 4 and adds new features such as hirable Mercenaries, and a range of brand-new endgame content such as the Dark Citadel, Undercity, and more. You can check out our review of Diablo 4 right here, and we’ll soon have a review for Vessel of Hated just in time for the expansion’s release.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred is unlikely to be the last Microsoft game to be updated for PS5, as a range of third-party games are also likely to receive the same treatment, but it marks a significant turning point for all companies involved, especially Microsoft and Sony.