All confirmed PS5 Pro enhanced games

The PS5 Pro is finally on its way, promising some impressive new hardware, features, and a unique style to boot. It’s also bringing a selection of enhanced games upon release, letting fans make the most of its upgraded specs.

Announced during a Technical Presentation on September 10, Sony revealed their new PlayStation 5 Pro, featuring a fresh GPU, Ray-Tracing capabilities, an AI Upscaler, and so much more, along with a price to match.

On top of this, they also shared the new console would be getting a series of enhanced games, so players can dive into the upgrade and enjoy the increase in quality. Here are all the currently confirmed enhanced releases for the PS5 Pro.

All enhanced games

As announced during the Technical Presentation, the following games will be getting enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro.

We’ve also included links to review coverage, or hub pages for relevant games below so you can read about them before diving into the upgraded versions:

Naturally, some of these are already out or will be when the console releases on November 7, 2024. In those cases, Sony explained that each game would be getting a free software update to help make it run as smoothly as promised.

If any other titles are announced, we’ll be sure to update this article, so come back soon to see if your favorite game will be lucky enough to make the list.

How will the PS5 Pro enhance games?

Since the PS5 Pro has 67% more Compute Units and 28% faster memory than the PS5, we can expect to see an increase in framerate and smoother adventures. With enhanced games, the rendering will be quicker, fidelity will be higher, and framerates will be 45% faster in comparison to the standard PS5.

Sony Spider-Man 2 Remastered will be getting a noticeable upgrade.

On top of this, the console supports more powerful ray-tracing, meaning the lighting will be more realistic, powerful, and enhanced. This is being boosted by the AI upscaling, which serves to make your graphics even sharper.

Naturally, it’s important to remember that graphics are different in every game, so Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might look a little different to The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered. Nevertheless, there’s certainly a noticeable enhancement for players to look forward to, as seen in Sony’s visual comparison during the reveal stream.

