Why Selling Sunset star Nicole Young is being accused of homophobia

Nicole Young was accused of homophobia at the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion. Here’s why.

Nicole Young is known for her drama-filled lifestyle while filming Selling Sunset.

Although she’s not a new addition to the Oppenheim Group brokerage, she is new to viewers at home as part of the Selling Sunset cast.

From the start, she was already feuding with Chrishell Stause for issues that happened off-camera. Now, she’s getting dragged by her co-stars, who are accusing her of being homophobic.

Nicole Young’s homophobia accusations

The reason Nicole is facing accusations of homophobia is because of a social media interaction she engaged in before the Season 7 reunion.

One of the biggest takeaways here is that when you’re a famous person, almost everything you do is tracked by the general public.

Double-tapping a picture or responding to someone’s comments can get you into a world of trouble when you’re living life in the limelight. This is exactly what’s happening with Nicole.

A social media user dropped a comment on her page saying, “I was hoping the lesbian chick was off in Australia this season and not on our screen. Whatever her name is, I forgot. Nicole, you look great!”

The user was referring to G Flip, Chrishell’s partner. The derogatory comment misgendered G Flip, who goes by they/them.

Using the proper pronouns for G Flip is something Chrishell has been stressing since their relationship started.

Anytime Chrishell mentions G Flip in episodes of Selling Sunset, she uses their chosen pronouns properly and respectfully.

Nicole responded to the user’s comment saying, “Thank you.” With plenty of other comments flooding into her Instagram comment sections, critics are wondering why she chose that one to respond to.

Other comments on Nicole’s page simply compliment the real estate agent without dragging anyone else. This is why her co-stars found it odd that the one she chose to respond to had shade attached to it.

At the Season 7 reunion, Nicole vehemently denied that she is homophobic. She defended herself by saying, “There is zero credence to that. It’s a very dangerous and reckless thing to call someone.”