Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion: Release date, start time & trailer

The 7th season of Selling Sunset brought the heat with its fair share of drama. Here’s what you ca expect during the reunion special.

Season 7 of Selling Sunset just hit Netflix, which means the juicy reunion is on its way soon! Loads of disputes sparked during Season 7, which means a reunion is desperately anticipated by fans.

Reunion episodes of Selling Sunset always give cast members a chance to hash out their issues in a controlled setting.

With all of the drama that went down between these real estate agents, their clients, and their bosses, here’s what you can look forward to at the reunion when it premieres on Netflix on November 15, 2023.

Details about the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion

When Christine Quinn was parting ways with Selling Sunset, she was noticeably absent from her reunion episode. Viewers were disappointed by the fact that she didn’t show up to face off against Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan.

This time around, every single cast member from Season 7 will be present. Along with the main cast members fans have come to know and love, there will also be a few guest faces as well.

One of those guests happens to be Mary-Lou Nuk. She appeared in Seasons 6 and 7 while she was dating Jason Oppenheim.

She faced off against Chrishell in front of the cameras after accusing Chrishell of still having lingering feelings for Jason.

Whatever friendship Chrishell and Mary-Lou might’ve had at the time certainly hit a bump in the road. It will be interesting to see what they have to say for themselves at the reunion.

Alex Hall, an agent from Selling the OC, will also be part of the Selling Sunset Season 7 reunion. Something else to keep an eye out for is a big announcement from Chrishell. According to People, she has something exciting to share with the world.