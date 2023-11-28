Selling Sunset: Every plastic surgery procedure Nicole Young has admitted to
Chrishell Stause accused Nicole Young of getting plastic surgery and a heated moment. How much of that is actually true?
One of the most dramatic moments to take place during Season 7 of Selling Sunset occurred between Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause.
The feud between Chrishell and Nicole started off camera way before Nicole officially joined the cast of the show.
Now, accusations of plastic surgery are being thrown around and things are getting messy. Here’s what Nicole has to say about everything.
This is the plastic surgery Nicole Young has admitted to
When Chrishell and Nicole were arguing at Chelsea Lazkani‘s birthday party, Chrishell accused Nicole of having loads of plastic surgery work. More specifically, Chrishell said Nicole rearranged her entire face.
At the Season 7 reunion, Nicole clapped back at those accusations to defend herself. She said, “It was one of those deer in the headlight moments and I was like, ‘What are you even talking about?’
“I got veneers before we started filming… Botox, like I always do, and I had the filler in my face dissolved, so I certainly didn’t rearrange my face. It was just a nasty mean girl comment, unfortunately.”
Chrishell silently responded by rubbing her nose as a way of telling the world she believes Nicole has actually gotten a nose job in the past as well.
Nicole never confirmed anything about getting a nose job, though. As of now, the only things she’s admitted to are veneers and Botox. Although she once had filler in her face, she claims it’s been dissolved without any additional filler added.
The drama between Chrishell and Nicole was worse than any other issues that spurred throughout Season 7 of the show since they attacked each other’s characters and appearances.
Interestingly enough, Nicole claims she apologized to Chrishell during the reunion. She says Netflix producers cut that moment out so viewers couldn’t actually see it. Nevertheless, the two agents aren’t friends with each other as it stands today.