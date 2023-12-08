Why did Nicole Young take so long to appear on Selling Sunset?

Nicole Young was originally supposed to be part of the Selling Sunset cast in Season 1. What happened?

Some Selling Sunset cast numbers have been around since the first season, but that isn’t the case for everyone.

Nicole Young is a newer addition to the lineup, and she’s already involved in some serious drama! Her feuds have been making headlines.

Why did it take Nicole so long to agree to be part of the show in the first place? This is the truth.

Article continues after ad

Nicole Young hesitated to join Selling Sunset

Despite the fact that Nicole has been a real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group since 2014, she wasn’t always a member of the Selling Sunset cast.

Article continues after ad

She was invited to start filming for Season 1, but she refused. She didn’t sign on until years later for Season 6. She cited “cold feet” as her reasoning.

INSTAGRAM Nicole Young was supposed to be a Season 1 cast member.

According to Radio Times, she changed her mind about her cold feet and that was why she became willing to film the show.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

She said, “I’ve grown personally and professionally a lot. At the end of the day, it’s an incredible opportunity and a rise-to-the-occasion kind of moment.”

Nicole’s original hesitation about filming the show might’ve stems from the fact that she didn’t want to be portrayed negatively in front of millions of viewers.

Article continues after ad

After her feud with Chrishell Stause came to light, it’s unclear if her opinions have changed. She accused Chrishell of mishandling a professional deal years prior.

Article continues after ad

NETFLIX Nicole’s feud with Chrishell Stause has been messy.

Chrishell went on to accuse Nicole of using illegal substances and getting plastic surgery. Nicole has gone on record denying both of those accusations.

Even though Nicole and Chrishell chatted with each other multiple times throughout Season 7, a friendship was never formed between the two women.

It’s fair to say Nicole‘s presence on the show certainly makes it more interesting since other agents like Christine Quinn, Davina Potratz, and Maya Vander are no longer involved.

Article continues after ad