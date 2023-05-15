Selling Sunset’s Jason reacts to ex Chrishell Stause’s unexpected marriage

Are Selling Sunset’s Jason and Chrishell on good terms? A recent social media comment seemingly confirms how they stand with each other.

One of the biggest storylines of Season 5 of Selling Sunset was a certain on-screen relationship. Specifically, the romance between Chrishell and her boss Jason Oppenheim.

Despite being in a workplace relationship, the couple didn’t seem to mind it. But, the fans definitely saw it as uncomfortable to watch.

After a few months together, the couple ultimately decided to go back to being good friends and continue with the show. But do the exes still get along on and off-screen? A new social media post and a following comment seemed to set the record straight.

Article continues after ad

What did Selling Sunset’s Jason say about Chrishell’s marriage?

On May 11, Christine took to Instagram that she and her girlfriend G Flip have gotten married.

Among the reality TV stars that shared their congratulations in the comments section of the post was none other than Jason Oppenheim.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He wrote that, “I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure. I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. 😍 congrats!”

Article continues after ad

Even Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules Season 10 chimed in and wrote, “congratulations beautiful. You deserve the world! so much love to you and @gflip.”

There seems to be no bad blood between the former couple. In fact, Jason has a new relationship of his own. He is currently in a relationship with model Marie-Lou Nuerk.

Chrishell and Jason are set to appear together in Season 6 of Selling Sunset. To stay updated on all things Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.