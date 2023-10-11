Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause slams Nicole Young over alleged homophobic comments

From drug claims to alleged homophobia, Selling Sunset’s Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause are not on the road to friendship.

When it comes to Selling Sunset, one of the biggest rivalries that has formed from the series would have to be between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young.

As a newcomer in Season 6, Nicole was probably trying to stay under the radar and get along with the rest of the girls.

Instead, she ended up getting into a major beef with Chrishell, after Nicole alleged that the seasoned real estate agent took credit for a home that she had sold.

To make matters worse, Chrishell accused Nicole of taking drugs, and when she tried to deny the claim, the newbie received death threats from Chrishell’s fanbase.

Needless to say, the two have been going at it for months now. And sadly, their drama is still far from over.

Are Selling Sunset’s Nicole and Chrishell arguing?

On October 7, a fan on Reddit was able to capture a series of Instagram stories that went down between the two stars.

This altercation all started when someone commented on one of Chrishell’s IG posts, stating that they came to her page because Nicole allegedly liked a homophobic comment regarding both Chrishell and her wife, G Flip.

Chrishell responded to the person by writing, “Well I am happy she is at least not only doing it in private then.” Nicole quickly responded to the comments on social media.

Nicole fired back on her IG story: “Chrishell I am so sick & tired of your lies. I am not and have never been homophobic and you KNOW that.”

The fact that this dispute has come after Season 7 has finished filming, it’s a safe assumption that these two are still going to have beef on-screen, in both the seventh season and most likely seasons to come.

To stay updated on Selling Sunset and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.