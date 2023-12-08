Why did these Selling Sunset agents quit the show? Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, & more

A handful of agents have parted ways with the Oppenheim Group and reality TV fame on Selling Sunset. Here’s why.

There’s never any shortage of drama when it comes to watching new episodes of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

When a real estate agent decides they no longer want to be part of the cast, it causes viewers to start asking questions.

Here’s the breakdown of every Selling Sunset agent who’s chosen to quit the show so far – and why.

Christine Quinn was accused of bribery

Christine Quinn’s exit from Selling Sunset is arguably the juiciest of all. She was accused of bribing one of Emma Hernan‘s clients before the end of Season 5.

She skipped the reunion instead of using it as an opportunity to defend herself and her position at the Oppenheim Group. Now, she’s focused on her position as the founder of a company called RealOpen.

Davina Potratz left for a competing brokerage

When Davina Potratz left Selling Sunset, it was a quiet departure. She didn’t post announcements about her decision to walk away from the show or the Oppenheim Group.

We do know that she dipped out on the show to start working for a competing brokerage called Douglas Elliman in 2020.

Maya Vander’s miscarriage and personal business ventures lead to her departure

Losing Maya Vander from the cast of Selling Sunset was a devastation to plenty of viewers. Maya shared an Instagram story explaining her reasoning for walking away.

According to Style Caster, the wife and mother of two wrote, “The last few months were not easy. Losing a baby at 38 weeks following a miscarriage is just too much to handle.

“I just want to be home with my husband and beautiful kids who I absolutely adore. Focusing on growing my Maya Vander Group and joining Compass is the right decision for me to move forward.”

Vanessa Villela felt like she didn’t fit in

Vanessa Villela decided to leave Selling Sunset to work for a competing brokerage, similar to Davina. She started working at The Agency instead of the Oppenheim Group.

According to The Tab, she further explained that she didn’t exactly fit in with her cast mates.

Vanessa said, “I always felt like I was the new girl in school. They’re obviously super successful and it’s an incredible show, but I have to make my own life and make my dreams come true.”

Heather Rae El Moussa is rumored to be leaving to focus on her family

Although Heather Rae El Moussa hasn’t made an official announcement about her departure from Selling Sunset, rumors are circulating.

She’s been hinting about wanting to focus on her husband, her two stepchildren, and her newborn baby more. Focusing on her family life would likely require taking a step back from reality TV camera crews.

Bre Tiesi is rumored to be leaving after storming off during the finale

Bre Tiesi stormed off during the finale episode of Selling Sunset Season 7. Along with her uncomfortable dispute with Cassandra Dawn, she’s also had some other major complaints.

Feeling judged about her open relationship with Nick Cannon by Chelsea Lazkani is one problem. The commission split with Jason and Brett Oppenheim is another gripe she has with her position. As of now, Bre hasn’t announced if she’s officially quitting Selling Sunset or not.