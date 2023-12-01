Selling Sunset fans claim Bre Tiesi is “farming” Cassandra Dawn for conflict

Selling Sunset fans have called out Bre Tiesi for lying multiple times on the show and trying to use costar Cassandra Dawn for more screen time.

Oppenheim Group’s villainess Bre Tiesi joined the show in season 6, and fans are starting to think that her point of being on the show was more about stirring drama than working on her real estate deals.

Fans took it upon themselves to express their “unpopular” opinion on Reddit. One fan wrote, “Bre has said so many blatant lies since she came on the show and it’s interesting that she’s not being called out for it.”

They listed out several things Bre had claimed during the show which turned out to be untrue. They pointed out comments that Bre had made regarding her relationship with Nick Cannon, and also tried to justify how he legally didn’t have to pay child support after his 10th child.

The fan continued, “She came onto the show to revamp her image but the truth is she is a liar and a fraud. I’m very surprised she get that much support from the viewers and the cast as well.”

What did Bre and Cassandra fight about?

Netflix Bre Tiesi was surprised to see Cassandra join Selling Sunset.

Cassandra Dawn was not part of the Selling Sunset franchise at that time but her existence itself stirred up loads of drama with Bre throughout Season 6. Bre was asked if she knew Cassandra and she claimed she didn’t know the LA real estate agent at all.

Things got spicier when Bre was forced to come face to face with Cassandra on the Netflix show. Fans dug up receipts revealing that Bre had been lying about the situation. A fan on Reddit said, “She didn’t know Cassandra but we’ve seen her like and comment her posts from 2021, like congratulating her for her engagement.”

Rage against Bre built up after the conflict and a lot of fans seem to be having a hard time trusting her words. Another fan in the Reddit thread expressed their distaste and wrote, “I think it’s so cringe when I see comments being like ‘yes she is so me’ or fawning over her ‘directness’ when she’s actually just such a b***h. She reminds me of every mean girl I went to school with.”

Bre isn’t the only person on Selling Sunset that has rubbed viewers the wrong way — some have been annoyed by Amanza Smith, accusing her of “forcing a family narrative” on her co-workers.