What happened to Davina Potratz’s $75M listing after leaving Selling Sunset?

Davina Potratz left Selling Sunset to start working for a different brokerage, but what happened to her $75 million listing?

Davina Potratz used to be one of the most interesting cast members of Selling Sunset. It was all thanks to the drama she was wrapped up in with her co-stars.

She’s parted ways with the show, but one of her biggest storylines was her desire to sell a $75 million mansion in Southern California.

Davina might be done with Selling Sunset, but whatever happened to the $75 million listing she had? Here’s an update.

Article continues after ad

The $75 million mansion is still for sale

According to Bustle, Davina’s $75 million listing never sold. This means it’s still available… for a very wealthy person to move into.

Article continues after ad

The mansion, which is located in Beverly Hills, sat on the market for months in a row without gaining any traction while Davina was in charge.

Davina Potratz’s $75M listing is still on the market!

At first, she was excited about the listing because she knew she would end up with a massive payout once it sold. Unfortunately, the mansion’s undeniably high price tag simply got in the way of any sales.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to the official Oppenheim Group website, the $75 million listing is still active for buyers who are willing to work with the brokerage.

Although Jason Oppenheim vocalized his distaste for the inflated price, he hasn’t lowered that number in the slightest.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you should know about the mansion: It’s got nine bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and it covers 18,000 square feet of land.

Davina Potratz with her former co-stars.

The front lot size covers one acre for all the cars a wealthy person might own. It’s got a resort-style relaxation area in the backyard, an outdoor kitchen, and one of the biggest pools located on a Beverly Hills property.

Article continues after ad

It has lush landscapes, a full-fledged gym, a wine cellar, and a movie theater for guests to enjoy. When this mansion eventually sells, it will certainly be a hot topic of conversation on Selling Sunset.