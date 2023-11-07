Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi admits she’s willing to cheat on Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s relationship stirred up plenty of drama on Selling Sunset so far. Now, it’s looking like Bre could be open to dating other people.

Chelsea Lazkani was very vocal about her disapproval of Bre and Nick’s connection. She cited her Christian faith as a reason to dislike the pairing.

As a reminder, Bre shares a son with Nick Cannon, who shares 12 children in total with six women altogether. Here’s what Bre just revealed about her love dynamics.

Bre Tiesi is open to dating other people aside from Nick Cannon

Bre has developed tight-knit friendships with some of her co-workers at the Oppenheim Group. Based on what viewers can see while watching the show, Bre’s willingness to open up about intimate topics is totally there.

While eating dinner with Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, and Amanza Smith, Bre spoke in depth about her feelings for Nick.

She said, “I love Nick. I’m happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date.”

Emma asked her if Nick would be upset to see Bre dating other men. Bre responded, “I don’t know. Maybe.”

Chrishell chimed in to say she didn’t think it was fair for Bre to be going through this.

Bre replied, “I mean, I do what I want to do, but I still would never disrespect Nick. I just wouldn’t. And even his situations and stuff, I’ve always been nothing but respectful of that. I know people don’t get it, and I don’t care that people don’t get it.”

Chrishell seemingly understood because she responded by saying, “It’s kind of like a New Age power position. You don’t need anything from anyone. Your child is obviously well taken care of. You’re not looking for, you know, any kind of hole to be filled. You’re fulfilling yourself.”

Although Bre hasn’t publicly dated anyone else since giving birth to her son, there’s a possibility that could change based on what she explained to the other real estate agents.