Who is Molly Marsh? Love Island Season 10 cast star has famous mom

Molly Marsh is just one of the new Love Island Season 10 contestants hoping to find romance in paradise. Here’s everything to know about who she is.

Love Island season 10 is just around the corner, and fans are over the moon that the wildly popular reality show will soon be back on our screens once more.

Recently, ITV revealed the 10 new islanders that will be entering the villa soon in hopes of finding love, and be in with a chance of winning the £50,000 cash prize.

The third contestant to be officially announced was Molly Marsh, and many fans are interested to know more about the blonde beauty. So, here’s everything to know about her.

Who is Molly Marsh?

Molly Marsh is is a 21-year-old musical theatre performer and social media creator from Doncaster, South Yorkshire. She boasts more than 43,000 followers on Instagram, although this will likely start to increase very soon.

The influencer is hopeful that the villa will be a great way to meet her perfect match. As to why she decided to go on the show, Molly said: “I think it’s ideal timing and the perfect way to find someone.

“I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old-fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone by going into a villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

Molly isn’t the only famous one in her family, as some fans might recognize her mom Janet Marsh.

Who is Janet Marsh?

Janet Marsh has appeared in UK soap ‘Coronation Street’ over the years as various characters. In 2005, she starred in the soap as a nurse, before playing a receptionist at the Scott-Roe Clinic in March 2008.

She’s also appeared in series like ‘Where The Heart Is, Bodies,’ ‘In The Dark, Love,’ ‘Lies and Records’ and ‘Still Open All Hour.’

Opening up about her family life, Molly said: “I live on a farm with my mom, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby and chicken.”

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

